Jack Berry’s 24 points lead Newport Harbor over rival CdM

Newport Harbor’s Jack Berry (11) and Cole Leinart (33) celebrate during the Battle of the Bay game at Corona del Mar on Saturday.

Jack Berry dribbled inside the arc and spun into a jump shot, draining a mid-range jumper just as time expired in the first quarter.

The junior point guard had already hit his third shot from a similar spot on the floor, a sign of things to come on a night that he could not be stopped.

Berry scored 24 points and dished out four assists, as the visiting Sailors came away with a 58-48 win over Corona del Mar on Saturday in the Battle of the Bay boys’ basketball game.

Newport Harbor’s Dean Davis (10) shoots a three-pointer against Corona del Mar in the Battle of the Bay on Saturday. (James Carbone)

“We go into [each] game always thinking we’re going to win, no matter who we’re playing,” said Berry, who was serenaded with “MVP” chants outside of the gym after the game. “Our whole team, especially our first five, … we’re always connected, we’re always talking to each other about what we can do better.

“Even in this game, the environment’s crazy. It could go either way, but we know in our hearts that we should win every single game.”

The shot to end the first quarter gave Newport Harbor (20-4) the lead for the fourth time in a back-and-forth opening period.

Newport Harbor’s Cole Leinart (33) drives for a layup against Corona del Mar in the Battle of the Bay on Saturday. (James Carbone)

After Luke Mirhashemi found a cutting Jackson Harlan for Corona del Mar (20-4) to retake the lead 10 seconds into the second quarter, Gavin Guy assisted Cole Leinart’s fastbreak basket, and the Sailors never trailed again.

Berry followed with a three-pointer from the left wing to give Newport Harbor its first two-possession lead at 18-14. Leinart also made two threes to key a 10-point individual output in the second quarter. The Sailors went into halftime up 28-20.

“It’s everything that was spoken about and more,” Leinart, a Mater Dei transfer, said of playing in his first Battle of the Bay. “It’s so fun. It’s so electric, and playing with this guy [Berry], he gets the fans hyped up with his buckets. I have no words. It’s honestly awesome.”

The Newport Harbor boys’ basketball team is mobbed by fans at midcourt after beating rival Corona del Mar on Saturday. (James Carbone)

A Corona del Mar team that wanted to push the ball often could not due to Newport Harbor’s methodical half-court offense. The Sailors’ advantage hovered between nine to 13 points for much of the second half, dropping down below that when Ganon Overfelt drove baseline to make it 53-46 with 2:23 remaining.

Riggs Guy scored off an offensive putback a minute later, capping his nine-point, 10-rebound performance and re-establishing the Sailor’s double-digit edge.

“It’s a great group of kids,” Newport Harbor coach Robert Torribio said. “We preach competitive, being unselfish and being joyful, being happy to be here. It’s 15 kids who that’s their personality.”

Corona del Mar’s Jackson Harlan (23) goes up for a shot against Newport Harbor in the Battle of the Bay on Saturday. (James Carbone)

Newport Harbor, which had a 15-game winning streak snapped with back-to-back losses to begin its Surf League schedule, completed a sweep of its Sunset Conference crossover counterparts from the Wave League.

The Sunset Conference is heavily represented in the CIF Southern Section Division 2A poll. Newport Harbor is ranked fourth, Corona del Mar sixth, and Marina is 10th.

Maxwell Scott poured in 20 points, including a trio of three-pointers, to pace the Sea Kings in the crosstown rivalry game. Nick Salmon added 10 points and six rebounds.

“We had some shots just kind of rim out tonight,” CdM coach Jason Simco said. “Jack Berry had some tonight that went in.”

Corona del Mar’s Maxwell Scott (1) dribbles the ball against Newport Harbor in the Battle of the Bay on Saturday. (James Carbone)

Nonleague

Newport Harbor 58, Corona del Mar 48

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Newport Harbor 13 - 15 - 16 - 14 — 58

Corona del Mar 12 - 8 - 15 - 13 — 48

NH — Berry 24, Leinart 13, R. Guy 9, Davis 6, G. Guy 4, Bastedo 2.

3-pt. goals — Berry 2, Leinart 2, Davis 2, R. Guy 1.

Fouled out — None.

Technicals — None.

CdM — Scott 20, Salmon 10, Harlan 8, Mirhashemi 6, Overfelt 4.

3-pt. goals — Scott 3.

Fouled out — None.

Technicals — None.