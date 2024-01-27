Los Amigos boys’ basketball closing in on Garden Grove League title

Los Amigos’ Mekhi Belote (1) drives to the basket against Loara in Friday night’s Garden Grove League game.

The motivation to win the Garden Grove League title is clear for the Los Amigos High boys’ basketball team.

Second-year head coach DeAndre Ferguson makes sure he reminds himself of that goal, even when he’s not in the Lobos’ gym.

Ferguson has had a picture of the boys’ basketball league championship banner as the background on his cell phone since May. The year “2024” is hand-written on the picture.

“I’ve set my goals, and I’ve shown them to set their goals,” Ferguson said. “We’re two games away from accomplishing it.”

Los Amigos point guard Marc Basallo (11) dribbles past Loara’s Justin Camacho (51) during Friday night’s game. (James Carbone)

Los Amigos hung on for a 52-44 victory over visiting Loara on Friday night, staying in first place in league heading into the final week of the regular season.

Los Amigos is now 17-7 overall, and 7-1 in league, one game better than second-place Santiago and two games ahead of third-place Rancho Alamitos.

The Lobos have won eight league titles overall, but just one in the last 20 years. That triumph came in 2020.

“The kids just bought in,” Ferguson said of the success of his young team, which has just one senior in Jesse Garcia. “They play hard, they’re here every day, they hold each other accountable. There’s no egos; that’s what I love about them. They put in a lot of work in the spring and the summer, coming into the fall, and it shows.”

Joshua Martinez (3) of Los Amigos looks for an open shot against Loara during Friday night’s game. (James Carbone)

Junior forward Richie Toledo led a well-rounded effort for Los Amigos with 13 points on Friday night, and sophomore guard Philip Steinert scored 12. Sophomore guard Mekhi Belote, who Ferguson said came back recently from COVID-19, chipped in 10 points.

Los Amigos lost in league play for the first time on Wednesday, falling 60-59 at Rancho Alamitos. But the Lobos came back strong on Friday.

“We have more to lose,” Steinert said. “We’ve got a target on our back. We just always have to be ready, locked in, not messing around before the game.”

Los Amigos built its lead over Loara up to 18 points in the third quarter. But the Saxons (16-10, 4-4) rallied, primarily behind the three-point shooting of Raska Neak and inside scoring of Markus Toscano, who led everyone with 23 points.

Philip Steinert (4) of Los Amigos drives to the basket against Loara on Friday night. (James Carbone)

Loara cut the lead down to 41-38 in the final five minutes, but Los Amigos responded with a strong drive inside by Belote. He then fed Steinert for a layup to push the lead back to seven points.

The lead wouldn’t get closer than four points after that, as the Lobos made their free throws down the stretch.

Belote also fired up his teammates with his energy, diving for a steal attempt near his own bench.

“My goal before this season was to be the best defender on this team,” he said. “That’s still my goal.”

The team goal of winning the Garden Grove League title remains alive. Los Amigos hosts Bolsa Grande on Tuesday night, before closing out league play at Santiago on Thursday.

Los Amigos’ Philip Steiner (4) and Ricardo Toledo (20) shake hands after a foul is called on Loara on Friday night. (James Carbone)

::

Garden Grove League

Los Amigos 52, Loara 44

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Loara 14 – 4 – 9 – 17 — 44

Los Amigos 15 – 8 – 16 – 13 — 52

L – Toscano 23, Neak 14, Cortez 5, Camacho 2.

3-pt. goals – Neak 4, Markus 1, Cortez 1.

Fouled out – None.

Technicals – None.

LA – Toledo 13, Steinert 12, Belote 10, Pacheco 7, Lee 4, Martinez 4, Basallo 2.

3-pt. goals – Toledo 1, Steinert 1.

Fouled out – None.

Technicals – None.

