Estancia, Jaedon Hose-Shea feel the ‘thrill’ of returning to CIF quarterfinals

Estancia’s Jaedon Hose-Shea (31), seen against Costa Mesa on Dec. 15, scored 30 points on Friday in a win over Rialto Carter in the CIF Southern Section Division 4A boys’ basketball playoffs.

Jaedon Hose-Shea and Peter Sanchez got a taste of what a playoff run could look like two years ago, and ever since then, they have been trying to quench that thirst.

As seniors, they are making the most of their last chance to dance on this stage.

Hose-Shea poured in 30 points for the second straight game, as the Eagles beat Rialto Carter 74-60 on Friday to advance to their third CIF Southern Section quarterfinal in five seasons.

Estancia (22-8) will play host to Santa Paula (25-5), the fourth seed in Division 4A, on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Cardinals are riding a 13-game winning streak.

Advertisement

When the Eagles last reached this round, it ended with a long road trip to Ontario Chaffey. In missing the playoffs a year ago, Hose-Shea wanted another chance to play postseason basketball. He is the biggest reason the Eagles still are.

“When we made it to the quarters, I wanted to feel that thrill again,” Hose-Shea said. “Last year kind of hurt that we didn’t make it, but this year, I knew we could with all the hard work we put in.”

Hose-Shea made five three-pointers in the contest, accounting for half of his team’s makes from beyond the arc.

“Everything that kid has done, he has earned it,” Estancia coach Xavier Castellano said of Hose-Shea. “There’s no secret to it. You work hard, you put time into something, you’re going to be successful. We’ve ridden him all year because he’s been great for us.”

Sanchez, who had 18 points for the Eagles, set the tone with eight-point quarters to start each half. Nikolas Paguirigan also scored five of his nine points in a first quarter from which the Eagles emerged with a 21-8 advantage. Raymundo Herrera added seven points.

Kyrell Foster had a team-high 26 points for Carter (19-7), an athletic group that won the San Andreas League and scored at will in a 95-86 win over Glendale in the first round.

“They’re hungry,” Castellano said of his team. “It’s a really good group of kids that just want to give it their all and do everything they can to win a game.

CIF Southern Section Division 4A Playoffs

Second Round

ESTANCIA 74, CARTER 60

Carter 8 - 15 - 22 - 15 — 60

Estancia 21 - 9 - 22 - 22 — 74

C — Foster 26, Coleman 12, Morales-Wise 11, Mena 3, Garcia 3, Bostick 3, Dukes 2.

3-pt. goals — Foster 1, Coleman 1, Mena 1, Garcia 1.

Fouled out — None.

Technicals — None.

E — Hose-Shea 30, Sanchez 18, Paguirigan 9, Herrera 7, Cano 5, Carrasco 3, Dodge 2.

3-pt. goals — Hose-Shea 5, Sanchez 2, Cano 1, Herrera 1, Paguirigan 1.

Fouled out — None.

Technicals — None.

Also in the CIF Southern Section boys’ basketball playoffs:

Fountain Valley 60, Trabuco Hills 59: Troy Leach scored the go-ahead layup with seven seconds left, as the Barons stunned the Mustangs in the closing stages of a Division 2AA second-round game on Saturday night.

Devin Payne scored 19 points for Fountain Valley (18-12), which remains at home to square off with third-seeded Northridge Heritage Christian (20-8) on Tuesday. Colin Risse added 16 points, and Aaron DeSantiago had 10 points for the Barons.

