CdM boys’ basketball closes out Westlake to advance to CIF Division 2A semifinals

Corona del Mar’s Jackson Harlan, seen against Marina on Feb. 1, led the Sea Kings with 19 points in a win over Westlake on Tuesday.

Corona del Mar’s Ganon Overfelt leapt out to challenge a three-point shot and got a hand to the ball.

The very next moment, the 5-foot-11 junior guard found himself matched up against Westlake’s Austin Maziasz. Overfelt drew a charge against the 6-foot-5 forward, sending the Warriors’ leading scorer to the bench.

It was one of several defensive sequences that, coupled with the dominant frontcourt tandem of Jackson Harlan and Nick Salmon, spearheaded the host Sea Kings to a 67-57 win over Westlake on Tuesday in the CIF Southern Section Division 2A boys’ basketball quarterfinals.

“The crowd’s energy,” Overfelt said of what spurred his exploits on the defensive end. “They were super loud on that, and it was really fun to play in that environment. It was a total team win.”

Overfelt, who finished with seven points, soon made his presence felt once more, making a steal before the ball crossed halfcourt and preserving the possession by throwing the ball off a Westlake player in the right corner.

The individual efforts came with CdM, which began the fourth quarter up 45-43, clinging to two-point leads. Maxwell Scott (16 points) put in a floater shortly thereafter, the beginning of a 16-4 run to put the game away.

“I thought the play that he made, getting that steal, throwing it off the kid … changed the whole dynamic of the game,” Sea Kings coach Jason Simco said.

Harlan had 19 points and eight rebounds, while Salmon contributed 15 points and seven rebounds. Both displayed a variety of low-post moves to finish near the hoop.

“If [Salmon] didn’t have something, I had something,” Harlan said of the duo’s effectiveness. “If I didn’t have something, he was going at it. I thought we played really well together, benefiting off each other, rebounding, playing strong.”

Luke Mirhashemi added 10 points for CdM (25-6), while Maziasz had a game-high 28 points for Westlake (24-7)

Corona del Mar may be reaping the benefits of playing in a competitive Sunset Conference. Between the Surf and Wave leagues, the conference boasted seven playoff teams, five 20-win teams, and four teams that remained alive for the quarterfinal round.

Next up for CdM is a semifinal appearance Friday at Long Beach Poly (23-8), which will be the Sea Kings’ first road contest since a first-round win over Aliso Niguel.

Marina (24-7) also advanced to the semifinals in the same division with a 57-55 win at Cypress. The Vikings will host San Gabriel Academy (19-9) on Friday.

Simco was asked why his team’s success could continue away from home.

“I just think because our offense is so patient,” Simco said. “We’re taking care of it. We make teams play defense, and then we throw it to those two guys inside. They’ve been dominant for us, and playing inside-out just makes you so much better.”

CIF Southern Section Division 2A

Quarterfinals

Corona del Mar 67, Westlake 57

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Westlake 16 - 10 - 17 - 14 — 57

Corona del Mar 20 - 11 - 14 - 22 — 67

W — Maziasz 28, Elsokary 15, Delavari 7, Bao 3, Deshautelle 2, Ostergard 2.

3-pt. goals — Maziasz 4, Elsokary 3, Delavari 1.

Fouled out — Deshautelle.

Technicals — None.

CdM — Harlan 19, Scott 16, Salmon 15, Mirhashemi 10, Overfelt 7.

3-pt. goals — Scott 1, Harlan 1.

Fouled out — None.

Technicals — None.

