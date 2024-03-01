Estancia boys’ basketball sees special season conclude at Chatsworth

Estancia’s Ryan Carrasco (50) drives to the basket against Chatsworth’s Alijah Arenas (0) during Thursday night’s CIF State Southern California Regional Division IV quarterfinal game at Chatsworth High School.

Jaedon Hose-Shea had a sparkling four-year run with the Estancia High boys’ basketball team.

On Thursday night, Hose-Shea and the Eagles went up against likely the best team — and best individual player — they’ve faced during that period.

Chatsworth sophomore guard Alijah Arenas, the son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, has offers from more than a dozen Division 1 college programs.

Advertisement

Arenas dropped 37 points on Estancia, helping top-seeded Chatsworth earn an 83-54 win in the CIF State Southern California Regional Division IV quarterfinal game at Chatsworth High.

Estancia’s Miles Dodge (32) passes the ball during Thursday night’s CIF State Southern California Regional Division IV quarterfinal game at Chatsworth. (James Carbone)

No. 9-seeded Estancia, making its first appearance in the CIF State playoffs since 1991, finished its season with a 24-10 record. The Eagles opened the state playoffs with a 50-42 win at No. 8 Spring Valley Monte Vista on Tuesday night.

“We knew games would be tough [in state], but I mean, what they did for Estancia and our basketball program...First time to be in state since 1991, and we win a game,” Estancia coach Xavier Castellano said. “It’s a credit to them, man. What can I say? They’re all kids in our neighborhood, and they played their absolute hearts out for us all year.”

Chatsworth coach Dax Grooms said that Arenas, who is averaging 32.6 points per game this season, stands 6-foot-7. His junior teammate, Taj Unuakhalu, is an inch taller at 6-8. They helped Chatsworth (18-14) dominate the rebounding battle against smaller Estancia, with both hitting double-digit rebound totals by halftime.

Estancia’s Nik Paguirigan (24) launches a three-pointer at Chatsworth on Thursday night. (James Carbone)

Chatsworth held a 39-24 advantage at intermission, with Arenas matching the Eagles’ total with 24 points of his own.

“We could stop them on the first shot,” Castellano said. “It’s the second, third and fourth chance. They played volleyball to themselves off the backboard, and it hurt us. We shot the ball OK, but it was hard to get those rebounds, those second chances.”

Senior guard Nas Jones had 12 points for Chatsworth, while Unuakhalu chipped in 11 and freshman Tekeio Phillips scored 10.

Senior guard Nik Paguirigan led Estancia with 23 points, including seven three-pointers. But Chatsworth was able to limit Hose-Shea, who came in averaging 30 points in the playoffs, to 11 points.

Estancia’s Nik Paguirigan (24) left, Raymundo Herrera (33) and Miles Dodge (32) try to stop Chatsworth’s Taj Unuakhalu (21) during Thursday night’s game. (James Carbone)

“You can tell that he’s a good player because he wasn’t trying to force it, he wasn’t rushing things,” Grooms said. “We were just trying to mix it up, put length on him, switch it up and put another guy on him. There was always somebody close to him. If he was going to make a shot, he was going to have to make a tough shot.”

Castellano said senior center Peter Sanchez had his shoulder pop out early in the game, an issue that has bothered him at times this season. Sanchez scored nine points before fouling out in the third quarter.

Hose-Shea and Sanchez were catalysts for Estancia, which earned its CIF State berth after making the semifinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 4A playoffs before falling to top-seeded eventual champion Temecula Valley.

Estancia’s Peter Sanchez (44) dribbles down the court at Chatsworth on Friday night. (James Carbone)

Two losses to top-seeded teams in the postseason isn’t anything to be ashamed of. Hose-Shea knows he can look back with pride on his time in the program.

“For me, the past four years [in this program] have basically been my life,” he said. “After school, I go to practice. After practice, I go play basketball at the rec center or 24 Hour [Fitness] with my teammates.”

Chatsworth hosts George Washington Prep in a Division IV regional semifinal game on Saturday night.

::

CIF State Southern California Regional Division IV Playoffs

Quarterfinal

Chatsworth 83, Estancia 54

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Estancia 13 - 11 - 16 - 14 — 54

Chatsworth 24 - 15 - 23 - 21 — 83

E — Paguirigan 23, Hose-Shea 11, Sanchez 9, Herrera 5, Dodge 2, Glover 2, Ford-Noel 2.

3-pt. goals — Paguirigan 7, Hose-Shea 1, Sanchez 1.

Fouled out — Sanchez.

Technicals — None.

C — Arenas 37, Jones 12, Unuakhalu 11, Phillips 10, Gore 5, Davis 3, Krueger 3, Torres 2.

3-pt. goals — Jones 2, Phillips 2, Arenas 1, Davis 1, Krueger 1.

Fouled out — None.

Technicals — None.

