CdM boys’ tennis doubles up Woodbridge, stays undefeated

CdM’s Jonathan Hinkel reacts to putting away a volley between two opponents during Wednesday’s nonleague tennis match against Woodbridge.

The Corona del Mar High boys’ tennis team finds itself in a unique position early in the season.

The Sea Kings have been excellent the past couple of years, advancing to the CIF Southern Section Open Division title match before losing to rival University each time.

Now they find themselves top-ranked in the Open Division, after beating the second-ranked Trojans 9-9 (89-79 on games) in a nonleague match on Feb. 15.

That was CdM’s first win over University since 2006, before many of the Sea Kings were even born.

No. 1 doubles players Jonathan Hinkel and Roger Geng, from left, congratulate themselves on winning against Woodbridge on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“We’ve just had a lot of losses to them,” CdM senior doubles player Jonathan Hinkel said. “It was nice to finally take them down, especially as a senior. It’s my last year, and I was happy to go out there and give it my all.”

The Sea Kings kept their winning ways going Wednesday, improving to 6-0 after a 12-6 nonleague victory over Woodbridge at their home courts.

Seniors Niels Hoffmann and Jack Cross, who are committed to USC and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, respectively, both swept in singles for CdM. That included a pair of victories over standout Woodbridge sophomore Brayden Tallakson.

CdM doubles player Tristan Pham hits a serve against Woodbridge on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The younger Tallakson has taken the mantle as his team’s No. 1 player after his older brother Avery, a CIF Individuals singles semifinalist last year before losing to Hoffmann, graduated and made his way to the University of New Mexico. Hoffmann was up a double-break on him before settling for a 6-4 win, while Cross took a 6-1 victory.

“It’s great to have two players who will always do their job, no matter what,” CdM junior Roger Geng said. “Us in doubles, we just help out and make sure we secure the win.”

Hinkel and Geng did so at No. 1 doubles against Woodbridge, sweeping to move to 16-0 this season, while sophomore Ivan Pflueger earned a pair of singles wins.

CdM doubles player Ansel Lee returns a shot during Wednesday’s match against Woodbridge. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Coach Jamie Gresh could be heard questioning his doubles teams after the Sea Kings beat the No. 7-ranked Warriors, however. Woodbridge won five doubles sets and it was almost more.

Hinkel and Geng nearly lost a 5-1 lead in their first set before surviving two set points in the tiebreaker for a 7-6 (8-6) win over Woodbridge’s Ulysse Verrando and Chinh Dang.

CdM’s other doubles win also came via tiebreaker, from Ansel Lee and Jack Knox in the last round.

CdM’s Niels Hoffmann prepares to hit a ball between his legs during Wednesday’s match against Woodbridge. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“I don’t think he was criticizing specific people,” Hinkel said of the post-match chat from Gresh, who declined to be interviewed. “I think just as a whole, our doubles needs to be a little bit more steady. We need to play better, especially if we want to really set ourselves as the No. 1. We have a lot of good teams on the road ahead of us, and we’ve got to play well. We’ve got to be ready.”

CdM hosted Laguna Beach (0-5) in a Sunset Conference crossover match on Thursday. The Sea Kings open Surf League play at home against Edison on Tuesday, before playing at University in a nonleague rematch showdown on Wednesday.

“I’m super-excited to be No. 1,” Hinkel said. “I think it’s great that we’re ranked high, but our ranking only means so much until we get to playoffs. We just have to keep playing like we are, play like No. 1s.”