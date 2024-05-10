University boys’ tennis again too tough for Corona del Mar in CIF final

Corona del Mar No. 1 singles player Niels Hoffmann plays against University in the CIF Southern Section Open Division title match in Redlands on Friday.

Patience was the word of the day Friday.

The Corona del Mar and University high school boys’ tennis teams had to wait for courts to become available for the CIF Southern Section Open Division title match at the University of Redlands.

The match finally started at about 4:30 p.m., nearly two hours behind schedule.

CdM’s wait has felt like much longer than that.

University reigned again, earning an 11-7 victory in the waning light to capture their third straight Open Division title.

Corona del Mar No. 2 singles player Jack Cross yells out after scoring a point against University during Friday’s match. (James Carbone)

Each time, the Trojans have beaten the Sea Kings in the title match.

“They’re a very, very good team in every position,” CdM coach Jamie Gresh said. “It’s not the result we wanted. It’s a tough pill to swallow, but it’s not for lack of effort or concentration. We just came up short.”

Corona del Mar has been searching for its first CIF Southern Section title since 2003. In that time, University has won 11 CIF championships, five of those against CdM and always in the top division.

USC-bound senior Niels Hoffmann swept at No. 1 singles for the Sea Kings in Friday’s match, but no one else could.

CdM’s No. 1 doubles team of Jonathan Hinkel, left, and Roger Geng slap hands after winning a point against University on Friday. (James Carbone)

The Trojans, meanwhile, earned a doubles sweep from senior captains SangHyuk Im and Bradley Yung. This was part of a strong showing that saw University win eight of nine sets overall in doubles.

University improved to 2-1 against CdM this season.

The teams could meet again in the CIF USTA Southern California Regional Championships, set for May 17 and 18 at the Claremont Club.