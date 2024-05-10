University boys’ tennis again too tough for Corona del Mar in CIF final
Patience was the word of the day Friday.
The Corona del Mar and University high school boys’ tennis teams had to wait for courts to become available for the CIF Southern Section Open Division title match at the University of Redlands.
The match finally started at about 4:30 p.m., nearly two hours behind schedule.
CdM’s wait has felt like much longer than that.
University reigned again, earning an 11-7 victory in the waning light to capture their third straight Open Division title.
Each time, the Trojans have beaten the Sea Kings in the title match.
“They’re a very, very good team in every position,” CdM coach Jamie Gresh said. “It’s not the result we wanted. It’s a tough pill to swallow, but it’s not for lack of effort or concentration. We just came up short.”
Corona del Mar has been searching for its first CIF Southern Section title since 2003. In that time, University has won 11 CIF championships, five of those against CdM and always in the top division.
USC-bound senior Niels Hoffmann swept at No. 1 singles for the Sea Kings in Friday’s match, but no one else could.
The Trojans, meanwhile, earned a doubles sweep from senior captains SangHyuk Im and Bradley Yung. This was part of a strong showing that saw University win eight of nine sets overall in doubles.
University improved to 2-1 against CdM this season.
The teams could meet again in the CIF USTA Southern California Regional Championships, set for May 17 and 18 at the Claremont Club.
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.