College-bound athletes celebrated at CdM signing day
More than 25 athletes sat up on stage Monday ready to sign with their college programs at the Sea King Theater at Corona del Mar High.
The dress code inside the stage called for hoodies and T-shirts, all signaling the next chapter to come in the playing careers of the honorees.
Corona del Mar athletic director Brian Walsh read off a list of accomplishments by the recognized seniors. Family and friends captured the moments on video, and each athlete received a round of applause at the end of those respective remarks.
Piper Blackband will be joining the sailing program at Stanford. The Cardinal won a fourth national championship in the sport in April.
“It definitely represents a journey of hard work and dedication to academics, and to sailing, as well,” Blackband said of the arrival of signing day. “I feel like my time at CdM hasn’t just represented me sailing, and I feel like the program I’m going into also, it’s more than just sailing. It’s about being a leader on and off the water, too. … It’s the top women’s sailing in the nation collegiately, so I’m really excited to go sail with some strong and powerful women, too.”
The Sea Kings once again earned their accolades in the water. Taylor Bartell (Tulane) and Dylan Sih (Stanford) also signed for sailing. Sabrina Baker will join the women’s rowing program at UCLA.
Additionally, Chase Campbell (Harvey Mudd), Ava Schoening (Brown), Camren Simoncelli (UC Santa Barbara) and Charles Warmington (Pepperdine) have extended their stays at the pool for water polo.
Eugenio Franco, a state medalist as the third-place finisher at 195 pounds in the CIF State individual wrestling championships as a junior, signed with Cal Poly. Antonio Aramburu and Zion Bowling-Hernandez, both critical to the CIF Duals title over Western, 35-33, in the Division 6 final in 2022, put pen to paper to join the San Francisco State wrestling program.
Looking back, Franco thought about the personal growth that took place when he lost his opening match at the state meet, only to run the table with eight consecutive wins the rest of the way.
“In just that one weekend, I literally learned so much about myself, so much about how far I can go, how much I can push myself,” Franco said. “It was one of the best weekends of my life.”
Nick Salmon signed with UC Santa Barbara, where he plans to pitch for the Gauchos’ baseball team.
“I love competing, so competing at the highest level is everything you can ask for,” Salmon said. “I can’t even say how excited I am to compete. I want to show the coaches there, and anyone, what I’ve got, and I think that I have a lot to show.”
Salmon, who also played football and basketball, had quite the senior year. The Sea Kings made the CIF Southern Section Division 4 final in football, and CdM was a Division 2A semifinalist in boys’ basketball.
“I really believe in diversifying your sport,” Salmon said. “I think becoming an athlete is much more important than being good at one sport. I think the athletes are the ones that succeed, and playing multiple sports is how you become an athlete.”
Niels Hoffmann, who won the CIF Southern individuals boys’ tennis singles title as a junior, signed with USC. Standout outside hitter Sterling Foley also signed with the Trojans for men’s volleyball.
Distance runner Melisse Djomby Enyawe, who qualified for the CIF State track and field championships in the 800 meters through the Masters Meet on Saturday, will be heading to Cal Poly.
Below is a list of local athletes who have signed with or committed to a college:
CORONA DEL MAR
Kaleb Annett, Boise State football
Antonio Aramburu, San Francisco State wrestling
Sabrina Baker, UCLA rowing
Taylor Bartell, Tulane sailing
Piper Blackband, Stanford sailing
Zion Bowling-Hernandez, San Francisco State wrestling
Chase Campbell, Harvey Mudd University men’s water polo
Jack Cross, Cal Poly men’s tennis
Carter Danz, Northwestern baseball
Melisse Djomby Enyawe, Cal Poly women’s cross-country and track
Sterling Foley, USC men’s volleyball
Eugenio Franco, Cal Poly wrestling
Ryan Gant, Stanford men’s volleyball
Niels Hoffmann, USC boys’ tennis
Charlie Olson, Gonzaga boys’ golf
Abigail Schalow, St. Louis University field hockey
Ava Schoening, Brown University girls’ water polo
Dylan Sih, Stanford sailing
Camren Simoncelli, UC Santa Barbara boys’ water polo
Ava Simos, Cal Poly track and field
Nick Salmon, UC Santa Barbara baseball
Thomas Telesco, Washington University (St. Louis) football
Finnian Tran, Manhattan College men’s lacrosse
Charles Warmington, Pepperdine University men’s water polo
Russell Weir, UCLA football
EDISON
Julia Channell, Minnesota rowing
Hailey Clingan, UC Irvine women’s soccer
Riley Crooks, Texas A&M women’s soccer
Eva Emerson, Washington State dance
Kaleb Fiscus, Southern New Hampshire baseball
Morgan Gillinger, Cal State Northridge women’s beach volleyball
Rhiannon Godley, West Virginia Wesleyan softball
Nathan Hunter, Concordia baseball
Sophie Hunter, Cal State San Marcos softball
Chloe Lam, Santa Clara women’s golf
Molly McCluskey, UC San Diego women’s volleyball
Chloe Pajaro, Providence women’s soccer
Elia Reyes, Lewis and Clark women’s lacrosse
Alexa Sheldon, Cal State Fullerton women’s track and field
Emma Rachel Valenzuela, University of Tennessee, Martin women’s soccer
Ben Winokur, Loyola-Chicago men’s volleyball
Summer Witherby, Cal Poly women’s beach volleyball
Sammy Wood, Santa Clara women’s beach volleyball
Mackenzie Yoder, Memphis women’s soccer
Mason York, Weber State football
ESTANCIA
Jaedon Hose-Shea, Whittier College men’s basketball
Denilson Mendoza, Concordia University, Irvine men’s track and field
Andrew Mits, Concordia University, Nebraska baseball
Ana Pacheco, Hope International University women’s soccer
John Uchytil, Sonoma State University baseball
FOUNTAIN VALLEY
Isabella Abrahams, Oregon women’s track and field
Jenna Bixler, Western Oregon softball
Makenzie Butt, Boise State softball
Samantha Estrada, Wagner University softball
Jessica Jang, Cal Baptist women’s water polo
Kayla Knoob, Cal State San Marcos women’s soccer
Anthony Lucio, Cal Poly wrestling
Nathan Marquez, University of the Cumberlands wrestling
Kylie Phi, San Diego State women’s golf
Taylor Reynolds, Wagner University softball
Ryland Whitworth, Army West Point wrestling
Hercules Windrath, Cal Poly wrestling
HUNTINGTON BEACH
Nathan Aceves, UC Santa Barbara baseball
Jaiden Anderson, USC women’s soccer
Saige Anderson, UC Santa Barbara softball
Ben Bray, Grand Canyon men’s volleyball
Charlotte Dosier, University of Pennsylvania rowing
Marley Garwick, Fresno State women’s water polo
Lola Fernsten, UC Davis women’s beach volleyball
Meghan Freck, UC Davis women’s beach volleyball
Macy Fuller, Cal State San Marcos softball
Christian Hammonds, UC San Diego men’s water polo
Matt Hansen, BYU baseball
Lyndsay Harris, Alabama State women’s volleyball
Sydney Harris, Tennessee rowing
Erin Kelley, Eastern Oregon women’s soccer
Haylee LaFontaine, Cal Poly women’s beach volleyball
Kylie Leopard, Cal Poly Pomona women’s volleyball
Ashley Long, University of Nebraska, Omaha softball
Liah Lummus, Loyola Marymount University softball
Sean Marella, Air Force football
Tony Martinez, San Francisco State baseball
Colin McNiven, Claremont McKenna College baseball
Makenzie McRae, Northern Arizona women’s cross-country and track
Charli Nguyen, Albion College women’s swimming
Jake Pazanti, Long Beach State men’s volleyball
Zoe Prystajko, Stanford softball
Jay Pyle, Air Force men’s water polo
Dani Sparks, Cal Poly women’s beach volleyball
Ethan Spoon, UC Irvine men’s water polo
Justin Tauanuu, USC football
LAGUNA BEACH
Carrie Anoua, Rensselaer Polytechnic University women’s track and field
Jaxson Hutcheon, Loyola Marymount University men’s soccer
Yolo Javier, San Francisco University women’s cross-country and track and field
Sara Johnson, Nevada women’s volleyball
Noah Neufeld, Colorado Mesa baseball
Sydney Sydney, Vanguard cross-country and track and field
LOS AMIGOS
JP Gutierrez, Knox College baseball
MARINA
Payton Ekstedt, University of Redlands football
Rylee Gonzalez, Colorado State University softball
Zack Hanna, Atlantis University football
Quinn Hartman, California Institute of Technology, baseball and men’s soccer
Izzie Krysinski, Cal State San Marcos women’s soccer
Keagan Luzadder, Azusa Pacific University men’s soccer
Alex Marumoto, Chapman University women’s swimming
Ashley Morris, Iowa dance
Dylan Nguyen, Springfield University men’s volleyball
Coral Piramo, Slippery Rock University field hockey
Joseph Ramirez, Simpson University baseball
Micah Rhoads, Kansas Wesleyan University football
Caiden Rodriguez, Benedictine University men’s volleyball
Olivia Streifel, DePauw University field hockey
Tyler Veal, LSU bass fishing
Lyndsey Wessel, Washington College women’s volleyball
NEWPORT HARBOR
Sofia Del Villar, Harvard University women’s water polo
Josiah Lamarque, Cal Poly football
Kaitlyn Leibe, SUNY, Old Westbury women’s basketball
Skyler Gassel, Lehigh University wrestling
Duda Rodrigues, McKendree University wrestling
Carlos Maradiaga, Cal State Fullerton men’s cross-country and track
McKay Ketchum, Chapman University men’s lacrosse
OCEAN VIEW
Jade Auger, University of Dallas women’s volleyball
Ashley Capelouto, Tennessee Tech softball
Sienna Erskine, Cal Poly softball
Annelies Kluvers, Hope International University stunt
Kadence Moody, Hope International University cheer
Isis Salazar, Cal State Bakersfield women’s soccer
Kaylynn Trujillo, Hope International University cheer
PACIFICA CHRISTIAN
Maggie Contreras, Providence College women’s soccer
Sam Davidson, Calvin College women’s golf
Payten Dobrick, Providence Christian women’s soccer
Kiana Giunta, Wheaton girls’ tennis
Lauryn Ham, Wheaton women’s basketball
Bella Phelps, Providence College women’s soccer
Alex Stewart, Vanguard men’s basketball
SAGE HILL
Nicholas Aghaian, UC San Diego men’s soccer
Ennika Carlson, Harvard women’s diving
Emily Eadie, Princeton women’s basketball
Aurora Elder, Idaho State women’s basketball
Danyel Khan, Washington University, St. Louis football
Ryann Langdale, Marion Military Institute women’s cross-country and track and field
Brandon Lee, Dartmouth men’s swimming
Johnny Mayhew, Lake Forest College men’s basketball
Kat Righeimer, Northwestern women’s basketball
Annabelle Spotts, University of Chicago women’s basketball
