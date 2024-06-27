Trinity Rodman, Jenna Nighswonger earn Olympic women’s soccer spots

From left, United States’ Emily Fox, Sweden’s Fridolina Rolfo, and United States’ Trinity Rodman compete for the ball during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Sweden and the United States in Melbourne, Australia on Aug. 6, 2023.

Two Olympic newcomers from Orange County will be trying to help Team USA win gold in women’s soccer this summer at the Paris Olympics.

Newport Beach native Trinity Rodman and Huntington Beach native Jenna Nighswonger were among the 18 players named to the Olympic roster on Wednesday by coach Emma Hayes.

Rodman and Nighswonger are among nine Olympic newcomers on the roster, while Nighswonger is one of four who will be competing for her first senior level world championship.

Advertisement

Trinity Rodman at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson on June 27, 2023. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Rodman, 22, is the daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman. She played soccer at Corona del Mar High as a freshman in high school before transferring to JSerra.

More recently, she was selected as the No. 2 overall pick by the Washington Spirit in the 2021 National Women’s Soccer League College Draft. Rodman eventually earned Rookie of the Year honors.

Last summer, Rodman, a forward, also competed for Team USA at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Team USA was knocked out by Sweden in penalty kicks in the round of 16.

Jenna Nighswonger has been excelling at left back for the U.S. women’s national team. (Courtesy of Getty Images / U.S. Soccer)

Nighswonger, 23, played soccer at Huntington Beach High until her junior year. After four years at Florida State, including helping the Seminoles win the 2021 NCAA Division I national title, she was selected with the fourth pick of the 2023 NWSL Draft by NJ/NY Gotham FC. Like Rodman, she was the league’s Rookie of the Year and helped Gotham FC win its first NWSL championship.

Nighswonger has recently played outside back for the U.S. women’s national team, helping the squad win the Concacaf W Gold Cup championship in March.

The Team USA women’s Olympic soccer team has won four Olympic gold medals, most recently in 2012.

Competition in Paris begins July 25. Team USA is in a group with Zambia, Germany and Australia.