Laguna Beach’s Nyjah Huston nabs bronze medal in Olympic street skateboarding

Pro skateboarder Nyjah Huston of Laguna Beach, pictured at his skate park in San Clemente, earned a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics on Monday.

Nyjah Huston finished third in the Paris Olympics men’s street skateboarding final on Monday.

The professional from Laguna Beach led for much of the event at La Concorde but ended up with the bronze medal, as Japanese skateboarder Yuto Horigome received a score of 97.08 on his last run and leaped into first place.

Horigome won his second straight Olympic gold medal. American Jagger Eaton, who had earned bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, finished second for the silver medal.

It’s the first Olympic medal for Huston, 29, who is widely regarded as the best contest street skateboarder of all time and this year won his 14th and 15th X Games gold medals, tying a record. He finished seventh in the men’s street skateboarding event in Tokyo in 2021.

The street skating final took the highest score of two attempts on a run and the two highest scores on five trick attempts. Horigome finished first with 281.14 points, followed by Eaton with 281.04 and Huston with 279.38.