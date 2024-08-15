Huntington Beach’s Jared Grindlinger earns spot on USA Baseball 15U team

Jared Grindlinger played on varsity last year for the Huntington Beach High baseball team.

Jared Grindlinger was shut down from pitching this summer.

It didn’t phase the teenager from Huntington Beach.

He made the USA Baseball 15-and-under national team roster as a hitter and outfielder.

“That was definitely the biggest challenge and probably the most exciting part about it,” said Grindlinger, an incoming sophomore at Huntington Beach High.

He was one of 20 from across the country selected for the team at the conclusion of training camp, held Aug. 4-9 at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C.

The team will travel to the Atlanta area for a five-game international series with Australia in September.

Grindlinger joins his older brother, Trent, an incoming senior who plays catcher and was named to the 18U national team.

“It’s an unreal experience, knowing that both of us are on the USA team and that I’ll get to play with him next year,” Jared Grindlinger said. “To have my brother as another kid on the USA team is an honor. It’s definitely something special.”

Jared Grindlinger previously made the USA Baseball 12U national team in 2021, at the age of 12. (File photo)

Jared’s talent is special too. He was previously named to the 12U national team in 2021.

A left-handed pitcher, he’s considered one of the top players in the class of 2027, and has already committed to Texas Christian University.

He is one of five players from California on the 15U national team. Orange Lutheran infielder Jordan Kurz is the other player from Orange County.

Grindlinger played for Huntington Beach High last spring as a freshman, striking out 21 batters in just 14 2/3 innings of work and finishing with a 4.30 earned-run average.

Jared said he’ll ramp up again as a pitcher before his sophomore high school season.