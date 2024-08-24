High School Roundup: Huntington Beach football outscores Orange in shootout

Huntington Beach quarterback Brady Edmunds (9), seen against Simi Valley on Nov. 17, 2023, had five total touchdowns in a win over Orange on Friday.

Sophomore quarterback Brady Edmunds accounted for five total touchdowns to lead Huntington Beach past visiting Orange 56-42 on Friday in a nonleague season opener.

Edmunds threw for 185 yards and three touchdowns, adding 159 rushing yards and scoring twice on the ground.

Senior Niko Lopez was on the receiving end of two of the passing touchdowns. Junior Troy Foster reeled in the other.

Senior Micah Riola returned a kick 92 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter, and Foster doubled down on the impactful plays on special teams with a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Junior Steel Kurtz had an 18-yard interception return for a score on defense for Huntington Beach, which plays host to Trabuco Hills on Aug. 30.

Laguna Beach 52, St. Margaret’s 13: Senior quarterback Jackson Kollock tallied six total touchdowns, as the Breakers rolled past the Tartans on Friday in a season opener on the road.

Kollock had 327 passing yards for three touchdowns, adding three rushing scores.

Senior wide receiver Luke Jolley made five grabs for 135 yards and a touchdown. Senior defensive back Zachary Wang-Huhem added a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Laguna Beach travels to take on Santa Monica (1-0) on Aug. 30.

Costa Mesa 35, Magnolia 0: Sophomore running back Gavin Garza rushed for 220 yards and two touchdowns, as the Mustangs blew out the Sentinels in a nonleague game at Handel Stadium in Anaheim.

Costa Mesa (1-0) won a season opener for the first time since 2019, when the Mustangs earned a 21-18 victory over Santiago.

Junior quarterback Andrew Waiss threw a touchdown pass to junior tight end Caden Oliver, and he also scored a rushing touchdown.

Costa Mesa will take on Estancia in the Battle for the Bell rivalry game on Aug. 30 at Jim Scott Stadium. It will be the season opener for the Eagles.

The countywide reorganization for football broke up the Orange Coast League, placing Costa Mesa in the Tango League and Estancia in the Sigma League.

Corona del Mar 21, Moreno Valley Rancho Verde 0

West Clovis 29, Edison 28

