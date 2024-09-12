Newport Harbor’s Harper Price heads to China with U.S. Youth National water polo team

Harper Price (2) competes for the Newport Harbor High girls’ water polo team against Laguna Beach last December.

Harper Price has been known as a standout utility player during her time with the Newport Harbor High girls’ water polo team.

Sometimes, that means doing the little things that are needed to win.

Her play is now taking on a big trip, halfway around the world.

Price has been named to the U.S. women’s water polo Youth National Team roster for the 2024 World Aquatics U18 Championships, which start Sunday in Chengdu, China.

Huntington Beach native and Edison High graduate Alys Moore (Williams), a 2020 Olympic gold medalist who recently retired from international competition, will be the Youth National Team head coach for the tournament. Four-time Olympic gold medalist and former CdM girls’ coach Melissa Seidemann is an assistant, while former Newport Harbor standout Elissia Schilling is the team leader.

Price, a Cal commit, is one of three players from the Southern Pacific Zone to make the 14-athlete roster. She joins Orange Lutheran standout Allison Cohen and goalkeeper Keri Glad, an Arizona State signee also from Orange Lutheran.

Team USA opens the U18 Championships in China against Hungary on Sunday at 11:30 p.m. Pacific time. The Americans then face Australia on Tuesday at 2:30 a.m., and New Zealand on Wednesday at 5:30 a.m.

The tournament championship game is scheduled for Sept. 22.