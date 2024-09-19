‘So much fun’: Newport Harbor flag football tops CdM, takes lead in Sunset League

Newport Harbor’s Skylie Cid (33) runs into the end zone in the second half during the Battle of the Bay girls’ flag football game against Corona del Mar on Wednesday.

Girls’ flag football has experienced growth that rivals the pace of play of the game itself.

A game with few clock stoppages and nonstop action has many coming out to add more memories to their time in high school.

Take the Battle of the Bay game on Wednesday night at Davidson Field, for example, where the field was sprinkled with multi-sport athletes.

Newport Harbor coach Jason Guyser said his roster is riddled with girls who also play basketball, soccer and softball.

Corona del Mar’s Addison Stern (9) eludes a tackle as she runs for a first down against Newport Harbor on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“They love the game,” Guyser said while also noting that flag football is not yet offered as a Division 1 college sport. “The game is so much fun. At the end of the day, they love the game. They have a blast out here, and they play it just for the love of the game, not for trying to earn a scholarship, which to me is the purest form of sport.”

Newport Harbor beat crosstown rival Corona del Mar 20-0 in the teams’ first meeting at home in a battle between the last of the unbeatens in the Sunset League.

Cooper Dick, who has committed to Texas Tech for women’s soccer, was among the stars of the show. She opened the scoring with a 30-yard rushing touchdown on the Sailors’ initial drive.

Following a three-and-out by its defense, Newport Harbor (11-2, 6-0 in the Sunset League) would again find the end zone, this time through the air. Maia Helmar found Dick open on the right sideline for an eight-yard score on a fourth-down play, doubling the Sailors’ lead to 14-0.

Newport Harbor’s Leah Showalter (11) collides with Corona del Mar’s Isabelle Morris (20) at the line of scrimmage. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Ashlyn Spicer then intercepted CdM quarterback Alexa Rokos, giving Newport Harbor a chance to add on further. The Sailors came close to doing so when freshman speedster Skylie Cid pulled in a catch and went for the goal line, but the play was ruled dead a yard short as Anna Sofia Dickens and Isabelle Morris converged on her. Then the half expired.

Cid would not be denied later on a 15-yard catch-and-run for a score with four minutes remaining. In establishing a three-possession lead, the Sailors celebrated by leapfrogging each other in the end zone.

“We were planning that specifically for this game,” Cid said of the celebration. “It was leapfrog. We just got so excited and got [an unsportsmanlike conduct] penalty for that, but it still counted as a touchdown. It was 100% worth it.”

For the first time this fall, the CIF Southern Section will host championships for girls’ flag football.

Newport Harbor quarterback Maia Helmar (23) throws a completion under pressure by Corona del Mar’s Addison Stern (9). (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“Last year was the first year that [flag football] was CIF [sanctioned],” Guyser said. “Last year, our goal was to win every single game because we wanted to finish first in the state, which we did, but that was because there were no CIF playoffs.

“Now this year, our goal was a little bit different. … We don’t need to win every single game. We want to get as good as we possibly can, get as many reps in as possible for different players, so that by the end of the year when CIF playoffs come around, we’re playing our best football.”

Helmar finished with 241 passing yards and two touchdowns, showing an ability to find receivers all over the field. She had the help to make downfield throws, as Abigail George made a grab in double coverage for a 36-yard gain in the second half.

Cid compiled 129 total yards (91 receiving), and Dick had four catches for 58 yards.

Newport Harbor’s Cooper Dick (1) makes an interception in the end zone during the Battle of the Bay flag football game. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“I’ve been playing flag football since first grade with my friends,” said Cid, who is the daughter of Newport Harbor boys’ soccer coach Ignacio Cid. “The friendships that I’ve gained [through] the sport definitely encourage me to keep it going. Winning is my favorite thing. I’m very competitive.”

Rokos produced 187 yards of total offense, including 89 rushing yards on 11 carries for CdM (10-3, 5-1).

“There’s never a moment that she doesn’t have 100% for you,” CdM coach Yvonne Sturgeon said of Rokos. “It just doesn’t register for her any other way.”

Newport Harbor’s Audrey Burns (22) makes a reception for a big gain against Corona del Mar on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Dickens was the Sea Kings’ leading receiver with five catches for 42 yards. Addison Stern contributed a sack and batted down another pass attempt rushing Helmar on defense.

Corona del Mar will host Newport Harbor in the season finale on Oct. 14.

Sturgeon said she found the Sea Kings’ performance to be short of a collective effort, particularly on defense, but she vowed that CdM would be “more than prepared” for the rematch.