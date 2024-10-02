High School Roundup: Wyatt Lucas sets CdM football rushing record

Corona del Mar’s Wyatt Lucas (26), seen against La Serna on Nov. 24, set the Sea Kings’ single-game rushing record with 352 yards on Friday against Trabuco Hills.

Senior running back Wyatt Lucas set a single-game rushing record with 352 yards in leading Corona del Mar to a 51-38 win over Trabuco Hills on Friday in a nonleague game.

Lucas, who eclipsed the 100-yard mark on the ground for the first time this season, added four rushing touchdowns for CdM (3-2), which snapped a two-game losing streak. He needed just 26 carries to rack up the total, averaging 13.5 yards per rush attempt.

Corona del Mar’s single-game rushing record had previously belonged to Erik Fisher, who ran for 304 yards against Laguna Beach in the CIF Southern Section Southern Division semifinals in 2011.

Advertisement

Max Nashed threw for 165 yards and three touchdowns, all three to Dorsett Stecker, who finished with 10 catches for 88 yards.

Breck Clemmer matched a CdM record with five sacks, joining a short list that also includes Parker Chase (2013 and 2014) and Matt Burgner (2005). Ryan Rakunas added an interception, and Max Brengel recovered a fumble for the Sea Kings versus the Mustangs.

The Sea Kings open Bravo League play at San Juan Hills (4-1) on Friday, Oct. 4.

Anaheim 24, Estancia 12: Jaydin McClure threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns, but the visiting Eagles suffered their first defeat in the Coast League on Monday.

Aisleen Avalos had five catches for 83 yards and a touchdown, adding an interception on defense. Paloma Silva also had a receiving touchdown for Estancia (12-5, 5-1).

Estancia beat Anaheim (13-2) by a score of 20-12 at home on Sept. 18. Both teams have accounted for the other’s only loss in league.