Newport Harbor boys’ water polo wins North vs. South Challenge, caps undefeated regular season

The Newport Harbor High boys’ water polo team won the North vs. South Challenge tournament on Saturday at Sacred Heart Prep in Atherton.

The Newport Harbor High boys’ water polo team won its third major tournament of the season over the weekend, beating JSerra 16-7 in the title match of the North vs. South Challenge on Saturday at Sacred Heart Prep in Atherton.

Newport Harbor capped an undefeated regular season with a 26-0 record.

The Sailors trailed JSerra 4-3 in the first half but scored 11 straight goals, in beating the rival Lions for the second time this season. They won the North vs. South Challenge for the first time as a program, after finishing runner-up to JSerra the last two years.

Lucca Van Der Woude scored three goals for the Sailors, while Geoff Slutzky and Connor Ohl each scored twice. Senior goalkeeper Luke Harris made seven saves.

Newport Harbor senior Lucca Van Der Woude (20), right, shown competing against CdM earlier this season, scored three goals in the North vs. South Challenge title match on Saturday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

At the North vs. South Challenge, Newport Harbor also beat Oaks Christian 11-7 in the semifinals behind five goals from Kai Kaneko.

Newport Harbor also previously won the South Coast Tournament and Elite Eight tournament titles this season.

The Sailors have no matches in the final week of the regular season. The CIF Southern Section will release playoff brackets on Saturday, with Newport Harbor expected to receive the top seed in the Open Division.

Corona del Mar is runner-up at Memorial Cup

The Corona del Mar High boys’ water polo team finished second at the Memorial Cup tournament on Saturday, hosted by Bellarmine Prep in San Jose.

The Sea Kings lost a nail-biter to The Bishop’s School of La Jolla, 15-14, in the title match.

CdM finished the regular season 23-5.