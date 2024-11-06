Corona del Mar boys’ water polo extends season with thrilling win at Harvard-Westlake

Lucas Reynolds remembers the match fairly well, even if it was nearly two decades ago.

The Corona del Mar High boys’ water polo team headed up to Studio City Harvard-Westlake in 2005 for a CIF quarterfinal game in coach Barry O’Dea’s first season.

Reynolds was a CdM freshman at the time. Nineteen years later, he is the first-year head coach at his alma mater.

The Sea Kings again made the drive up to play Harvard-Westlake on Tuesday night, with a spot in the CIF Southern Section Open Division semifinals on the line.

Advertisement

“It definitely felt like a lot of parallels to that,” he said. “We were excited for the opportunity. The work we put in earned us an opportunity to come up here and play in a big game at such a prestigious school in the Open Division. Once we got here, we were just excited for the opportunity to try to earn a win.”

Corona del Mar’s remarkable season continues.

Corona del Mar’s Landon Castillo (2) celebrates after scoring a goal against Harvard-Westlake on Tuesday night. (James Carbone)

The Sea Kings earned a 14-13 upset over the No. 4-seeded Wolverines, propelling them into a Battle of the Bay semifinal Saturday at CdM.

CdM (25-5), the Pool D winner, will play Pool A winner Newport Harbor (29-0) in an Open Division semifinal match at noon Saturday at CdM.

The top-ranked Sailors got past Santa Margarita 15-7 on Tuesday night to win their pool.

Corona del Mar is back in the final four for the second straight year, despite graduating six starters last year. Senior Jackson Harlan was the only returner.

“We put in so much hard work,” Reynolds said. “We really grinded throughout the offseason and took our lickings, and I think the experience that we had playing with such a young group paid off. When it came time for season, I feel like we’ve been very prepared the entire time.”

Corona del Mar High’s water polo team celebrates after a score at Harvard-Westlake on Tuesday night. (James Carbone)

Harlan had three goals for the Sea Kings against Harvard-Westlake (15-10), which tied him for the team lead with junior center Nathan Simoncelli. Bryan Shapirshteyn, a junior transfer from Newport Harbor, had what Reynolds called his best match of the season on his way to two goals and three assists.

Junior goalkeeper Vi Lues had nine saves for the Sea Kings, including a deflection of a Harvard-Westlake shot from Connor Kim off the crossbar in the closing seconds. The ball caromed to Harlan, and CdM was able to call timeout with three seconds left.

CdM sophomore Will Weir scored up top before junior Grant Christian buried his second goal into the upper corner, giving the Sea Kings a 14-11 advantage with 1:45 remaining in the match.

“It means a lot,” Harlan said. “A lot of the younger guys have stepped up and played a bigger role on this team. I think we just became way more balanced as a team and gelled together, bonded together.”

CdM’s Grant Christian (4) tries to score over Harvard-Westlake’s Harrison Bowman (4) during Tuesday night’s match. (James Carbone)

Harvard-Westlake’s Taj Draper and Kim scored after that, pulling the Wolverines within a goal, but CdM was able to hang on.

Landon Castillo and Micah Grantham also scored for the Sea Kings, who will play the Sailors for the third time this season on Saturday.

Newport Harbor won 14-6 on Sept. 13, and 16-9 on Sept. 25.

“We’re pretty pumped and excited,” Simoncelli said. “I think we deserve another shot at them, especially at home, too. That was the goal in the first place.”

CdM’s goalkeeper Vi Leus (1) tries to block a shot against Harvard-Westlake during Tuesday’s match. (James Carbone)

Newport Harbor 15, Santa Margarita 7: The Sailors earned the win Tuesday night to win Pool A.

Lucca Van Der Woude had a team-high four goals and three steals, while Connor Ohl and Kai Kaneko scored two goals each. Geoff Slutzky had two goals and four ejections earned, and Mason Netzer netted a goal and dished out seven assists.

Senior goalkeeper Luke Harris made six saves for the Sailors.