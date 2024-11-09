Costa Mesa football gets ‘special’ playoff win at home

Costa Mesa quarterback Andrew Waiss (11) runs into the end zone after a scramble for a touchdown against Temecula Prep in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 14 football playoffs on Friday.

Costa Mesa football coach Gary Gonzalez had voiced his hope for a home playoff game following his team clinching a postseason berth with a win in the season finale.

Gonzalez and the Mustangs got their wish, and it was everything they could have hoped for.

Andrew Waiss had five total touchdowns to lead Costa Mesa to a 42-13 win over Winchester Temecula Prep to open the CIF Southern Section Division 14 playoffs.

Costa Mesa running back Gavin Garza (5) runs toward the end zone for a touchdown against Temecula Prep on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Advertisement

It marked the first playoff win for Costa Mesa since 1999, Gonzalez said.

“These victories mean so much to us, our program, our school community,” Gonzalez added. “This is a special one tonight. We got to host a home game; first time on this campus ever. We used to host games either at Jim Scott [Stadium] or OCC or Davidson [Field]. This is special”

Costa Mesa (8-3) will remain at home to face San Gabriel (5-6) in the quarterfinals next Friday. San Gabriel defeated Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian Academy 47-7 in the first round.

Costa Mesa receiver Govern Nguyen (4) makes an over-the-shoulder catch for a touchdown against Temecula Prep on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The Mustangs took advantage of short fields, fueled by defensive takeaways, to jump out to a 35-0 lead in the first half.

Gavin Garza’s 12-yard rushing touchdown opened the scoring; the Mustangs beginning their initial foray on offense at the Patriots’ 35-yard line.

Gavin Garza takes it to the end zone from 12 yards out. Costa Mesa scores on its opening drive, which started at the Temecula Prep 35. 7-0 Mustangs, 6:11 1Q.@mjszabo pic.twitter.com/xfxqOkZljB — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) November 9, 2024

In short order, Costa Mesa would get the ball back near midfield. Israel Lopez forced a fumble, which was recovered by Logan Glabb. Two plays later, Glabb — a wide receiver — was the lead blocker for Waiss on a 49-yard, zigzagging touchdown run that wound up inside the right front pylon.

“Once I went left and then I cut back right, he saw that corner just sitting there, so he waited for him to try to follow me,” Waiss said of the downfield block.

Costa Mesa receiver Brody Leonard (10) eludes tacklers and steps into the end zone for a touchdown against Temecula Prep. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The Mustangs got the ball back on a fourth-down interception by Brandon Haro, who would later jar the ball loose from a receiver, the ball ending up in the arms of Ryan Lowry. Costa Mesa began the game with a string of five consecutive touchdown drives, the last capped by a 42-yard catch-and-run by Brody Leonard.

“I wanted to send a message to our division,” Gonzalez said. “We’re ready to go. We’re ready.”

Waiss connected twice with Govern Nguyen on deep balls up the right sideline for touchdowns, adding another scoring toss to Rex Tompkins.

Costa Mesa tacklers Darwin Palma and Ayden Watson pile on Temecula Prep receiver Salih Antoine (5) on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Nguyen, who recovered a fumble on a kick return, was targeted on the first play after the turnover, making an over-the-shoulder catch at the back right pylon for his first score.

“I was sprinting my you-know-what off,” said Nguyen, who later added a 37-yard receiving touchdown on a similar vertical route. “Using that track speed wisely.”

Andrew Waiss to Rex Tompkins, one of four passing touchdowns for the Costa Mesa quarterback against Temecula Prep in the CIF playoff opener. pic.twitter.com/8zwWcjFBXA — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) November 9, 2024

Louis Arreola had 2½ sacks for Costa Mesa. Yosgart Munoz added a sack, and Lopez had half a sack.

“I’m just happy because it’s been a long time for this school, and we’re finally hitting some steppingstones to get to where we need to be,” Lopez said of ending the playoff win drought. “We’re getting the morale here to a higher standard. The students, players, every[one], we want to boost up the Mustangs, make a name for ourselves.”

Costa Mesa tackler Louis Arreola (44) tackles Temecula Prep running back Daniel Ornelas for a loss on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Daniel Ornelas had 120 rushing yards to lead Temecula Prep (7-4), most of the production coming on an 80-yard scoring sprint late in the third quarter.

It was an energized Costa Mesa locker room after the game.

“The coaches were just saying how we haven’t won in 25 years,” Arreola said. “We finally won. The program’s kind of changed around. We’ve been kind of in the dumps the last couple years, and now, we’re showing up.”

Costa Mesa celebrates a touchdown during the first round of the CIF Division 14 football playoffs against Temecula Prep on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

CIF Southern Section Division 14 playoffs

Costa Mesa 42, Temecula Prep 13

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Temecula Prep 0 - 7 - 6 - 0 — 13

Costa Mesa 14 - 21 - 7 - 0 — 42

FIRST QUARTER

CM — Garza 12 run (Puga kick), 6:11.

CM — Waiss 49 run (Puga kick), 2:10.

SECOND QUARTER

CM — Tompkins 15 pass from Waiss (Puga kick), 6:02.

CM — Nguyen 20 pass from Waiss (Puga kick), 5:47.

CM — Leonard 42 pass from Waiss (Puga kick), 2:09.

TP — Antoine 12 pass from Yhlen (kick), 0:18.

THIRD QUARTER

CM — Nguyen 37 pass from Waiss (Puga kick), 1:34.

TP — Ornelas 80 run (kick failed), 1:00.

FOURTH QUARTER

None.

INDIVIDUAL RUSHING

TP — Ornelas, 16-120, 1 TD.

CM — Garza, 18-118, 1 TD; Waiss, 7-80, 1 TD.

INDIVIDUAL PASSING

TP — Yhlen, 9-17-1, 110, 1 TD.

CM — Waiss, 13-15-0, 200, 4 TDs.

INDIVIDUAL RECEIVING

TP — Antoine, 6-90, 1 TD.

CM — Nguyen, 2-57, 2 TDs; Glabb, 5-53.

