Edison football earns second straight shutout, advances to Division 3 semifinals

The Edison High football team was able to control the line of scrimmage Friday night at host Bonita.

That was never more clear than a lengthy drive that the Chargers used to run the clock out at the end of the game. Every play was a run, with sophomore running back Sam Edmisten carrying the ball 10 straight times before junior Anthony Godinez finished it off.

“We did a good job up front, that’s where it always starts,” Edison coach Jeff Grady said. “Those guys kind of paved the way, and the receivers blocked well.”

The Chargers bulldozed their way to a 24-0 victory in the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 3 playoffs.

No 3-seeded Edison (8-4) will hit the road again for a semifinal matchup against No. 2 Vista Murrieta (8-4) on Friday night.

Sierra League champion Bonita came into the quarterfinal tilt with an 11-0 record, but the Chargers dominated defensively, earning their second straight shutout to open the postseason. Edison also beat North Torrance in the first round by the same 24-0 score.

Junior two-way lineman Devyn Blake helped Edison dominate the line of scrimmage on Friday night. (Matt Szabo)

“It feels amazing,” said Edison junior Devyn Blake, a two-way starter on the line at left tackle and nose guard. “We knew they were 11-0 coming into the game, but we knew they hadn’t played a team like us before. We just needed to handle business … We all do our job. Even if they start driving the field, getting down the field, we just stay strong and make sure we fight back.”

Sophomore quarterback Sam Thomson threw two touchdown passes for Edison, one each to captain Jake Minter and fellow senior Shea Summers.

Senior running back Julius Gillick added a first-quarter rushing touchdown for the Chargers, who took a 17-0 halftime lead.

Gillick was injured late in the first half and did not return. He said after the game that it was a lingering Achilles tendon injury in his right foot, but added that he fully planned to play next week.

“I’ve been in and out of being banged up,” said Gillick, a Montana commit who is the Edison career rushing leader with 3,458 yards and counting. “It’s obviously not something that anybody wants to deal with, but I’m feeling good, I’m feeling ready to give everything for this team. It’s my last year, man. Nothing is guaranteed. It could be my last Monday, my last Tuesday or my last game day. I don’t think there’s anything in the world that could keep me from playing right now.”

Senior running back Julius Gillick (rushing touchdown) and sophomore quarterback Sam Thomson (two passing touchdowns) helped Edison football beat Bonita on Friday night. (Matt Szabo)

Edison preserved the shutout late with some tough defense in the red zone against Bonita, which was missing two-way standout and Texas A&M commit Noah Mikhail (foot).

On second down, Bonita quarterback Travis Lippert was nearly sacked by Carter Cirillo. He somehow got away, before Blake finished the job.

Edison seniors Jeremiah Ross and Matt Lopez then combined on another quarterback sack. On fourth down, Jordan Pelaez intercepted the pass.

From there, the Chargers ran out the final 9:23 of the game.

“That speaks a lot to our system,” Gillick said. “It’s good football. We’ve got 11 dudes bought in every single play on offense, and that’s something that’s hard to beat. You can’t really find a counter for that.

“We’re never the biggest, we’re never the strongest, we’re never the fastest, but we damn sure want it more than everybody else.”

Edison now has a chance to advance to its first CIF title game since 2016, when the Chargers also won the Division 3 crown.

“It’s a great opportunity for the guys,” Grady said. “They’ve put in a lot of time and effort, just like all of these teams have. Whenever you get the chance to be in the last four, it’s a big deal.”

*

CIF Southern Section Division 3 playoffs

Quarterfinal

Edison 24, Bonita 0

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Edison 10 - 7 - 7 - 0 — 24

Bonita 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 — 0

FIRST QUARTER

E — Bammer 23 FG, 8:43.

E — Gillick 4 run (Bammer kick), 3:05.

SECOND QUARTER

E — Minter 30 pass from Thomson (Bammer kick), 11:10.

THIRD QUARTER

E — Summers 16 pass from Thomson (Bammer kick), 6:06.

FOURTH QUARTER

None.

INDIVIDUAL RUSHING

E — Edmisten, 18-92; Gillick, 13-78, 1 TD.

B — Lara, 13-36.

INDIVIDUAL PASSING

E — Thomson, 6-8-0, 106, 2 TDs.

B — Lippert, 11-20-1, 73.

INDIVIDUAL RECEIVING

E — DeGiacomo, 2-47; Minter, 1-30, 1 TD.

B — Lara, 6-36.