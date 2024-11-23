Edison football advances to CIF finals behind Julius Gillick’s six-score game

Edison running back Julius Gillick gets the Chargers on the scoreboard against Vista Murrieta with a rushing touchdown on the opening drive on Friday in a CIF Southern Section Division 3 semifinal game.

Edison had showcased an impenetrable defense through its first two postseason contests.

When the Chargers did finally surrender points for the first time in three weeks, an unstoppable running game kept them in command.

Julius Gillick rushed for 253 yards and six touchdowns, as visiting Edison overpowered Vista Murrieta 42-14 on Friday in a CIF Southern Section Division 3 football semifinal.

Edison (9-4) will host Simi Valley (12-1) in the championship game on Friday, Nov. 29. Simi Valley, which defeated Los Angeles Loyola 28-25 in the other semifinal, won the Division 6 title last season.

Edison quarterback Sam Thomson throws a pass on the run against Vista Murrieta on Friday in a CIF Southern Section Division 3 semifinal game. (Jeremy Westerbeck)

“There’s not a single person that doesn’t know for a fact that we are winning this championship, whether it’s going to be state, CIF, it doesn’t matter to us,” Gillick said. “We are coming for it all. … There is a dog in the dudes in this locker room that you won’t find nowhere else in this entire state, and I promise you that we are ready and we are coming.”

Gillick, who also had six rushing touchdowns against Helix in a nonleague game on Oct. 4, took his season total to 32.

“Those six touchdowns are not possible in the slightest without my offensive line,” said Gillick, who proceeded to name off Jayden Pershall, Kevin Carter III, Nathan Stevens, Cooper Cirillo, Devyn Blake and Tae Falelaulii among his blockers. “... Every single person on that line, I love them. That’s more than family. It’s really something special, the bond that I have with my linemen.”

Pershall left the game after sustaining an injury on the play that resulted in Gillick’s sixth score. The senior lineman had a bag of ice over his right knee on the sideline.

Edison wide receiver Ayden DeGiacomo gains yardage after catching a pass from quarterback Sam Thomson against Vista Murrieta. (Jeremy Westerbeck)

Edison took the opening kickoff across midfield. Gillick then sprinted to the end zone for a 47-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage.

Vista Murrieta (8-5) answered immediately with a 97-yard kick return from Joshua Banks for the tying score.

The Chargers marched on undeterred, as Gillick rushed 20 times for 215 yards and five touchdowns in the first half. Edison did not punt until the fourth quarter.

Broncos quarterback Bryson Beaver produced 259 total yards (54 rushing), including a 4-yard touchdown to Sean McCullough that ended the Chargers’ shutout streak with the defense on the field.

Edison’s Jake Minter intercepts a pass from Vista Murrieta quarterback Bryson Beaver in the second quarter. (Jeremy Westerbeck)

Jake Minter had an interception for Edison defensively in the first half, and the Chargers also made a goal-line stand after halftime. Conrad Barrera and Jack Knudtson combined on a sack, and Cirillo had a solo sack.

“I feel like, for us, it’s kind of like a standard,” Knudtson said in acknowledgement of the Chargers’ defensive success. “We want that every game. It’s so amazing to have this feeling of only allowing a couple touchdowns, but as far as from a [defensive standpoint], I think we still have more to grow from.”

Edison is headed to a CIF final for the first time since it won the Division 3 title in 2016, which was the final season at the helm for longtime coach Dave White.

“It’s great,” Edison coach Jeff Grady said. “More playing opportunities for the guys. They’ve worked for it, and they’ve earned it, so I’m excited for them.”

CIF Southern Section Division 3 semifinals

Edison 42, Vista Murrieta 14

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Edison 21 - 14 - 7 - 0 — 42

Vista Murrieta 7 - 7 - 0 - 0 — 14

FIRST QUARTER

E — Gillick 47 run (Bammer kick), 11:39.

VM — Banks 97 kick return (Facer kick), 11:24.

E — Gillick 2 run (Bammer kick), 6:53.

E — Gillick 4 run (Bammer kick), 0:31.

SECOND QUARTER

E — Gillick 2 run (Bammer kick), 9:23.

E — Gillick 27 run (Bammer kick), 3:09.

VM — McCullough 4 pass from Beaver (Facer kick), 0:27.

THIRD QUARTER

E — Gillick 6 run (Bammer kick), 6:43.

FOURTH QUARTER

None.

INDIVIDUAL RUSHING

E — Gillick, 26-253, 6 TDs.

VM — Beaver, 7-54.

INDIVIDUAL PASSING

E — Thomson, 7-9-0, 127.

VM — Beaver, 19-32-1, 205, 1 TD.

INDIVIDUAL RECEIVING

E — Brown, 3-67; Summers, 3-49.

VM — Caldwell, 6-89.

