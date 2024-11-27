Laguna Beach native helps Team USA women’s water polo win Pan American Championships
Laguna Beach native Emma Lineback scored twice as the U.S. women’s national water polo team beat Argentina 18-5 on Monday in the title match of the 2024 Pan American Championships in Ibague, Columbia.
The United States has now secured a spot at next summer’s World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.
Emily Ausmus, Charlotte Raisin and Anna Pearson each recorded hat tricks for Team USA in the title match, as the Americans went undefeated in the tournament. Team USA also beat Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Brazil and Venezuela in group play.
Lineback, a left-handed attacker who attends UCLA and made her debut with the senior team nearly two years ago, scored eight total goals in the Pan American Championships. She had a hat trick in the the opening 20-9 win over Argentina on Nov. 20.
