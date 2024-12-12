High School Roundup: CdM’s Max Douglass to run in Foot Locker Championships

Corona del Mar’s Max Douglass, seen on Nov. 29, qualified for the Foot Locker National Championships through the West Regional on Saturday at Mt. San Antonio College.

Corona del Mar senior Max Douglass added to a sensational close to his prep cross-country career in qualifying for the Foot Locker National Championships.

Douglass clocked in at 15 minutes, 39.0 seconds to place sixth in the Foot Locker West Regional on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Mt. San Antonio College. The top 10 finishers on the 5K course in the championship heat advanced to this Saturday’s meet at Balboa Park in San Diego.

The Sea Kings’ ace was coming off a third-place showing in the CIF State Division IV final. The Sunset League champion also won the Southern Section Division 4 title.

Marina’s Rylee Bradley, seen against San Pedro on March 7, 2023, set the career scoring record for the Vikings earlier this season. (James Carbone)

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Marina 54, Pacifica Christian Orange County 53: Rylee Bradley had 20 points to lead the Vikings to a narrow win over the Tritons on Tuesday in the Pacifica Mariner Mayhem Tournament.

Haley Nguyen and Sydnie Smith each had nine points for Marina (6-3). Maria Tejeda added eight points, and Shelby Nguyen chipped in with six points.

Marina coach Daniel Roussel said Bradley, a junior who has started since her freshman year, broke the school record for scoring in the team’s second game of the season. Dawn Charroin had held the record at 1,316 career points since 1988.

Caylie Villagrana scored 21 points — on seven three-pointers — to pace Pacifica Christian (4-7). Vivian Villagrana also had 20 points for the Tritons.

Sage Hill 74, North Torrance 62: Addison Uphoff had 20 points, six rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots to lead the Lightning on Wednesday in a nonleague game on the road.

Kamdyn Klamberg added 13 points and six rebounds for Sage Hill (7-2). Amalia Holguin contributed 12 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals. Eve Fowler also had 10 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Edison 3, Corona del Mar 1: Micah Novak scored twice for the host Chargers, who came away victorious in a Sunset League opener on Wednesday.

Nathan Jackson also scored a goal for Edison (1-2). Evan Oakes and Oliver Worster each recorded an assist.

Corona del Mar dropped to 1-3 overall.

Los Amigos 1, West Covina South Hills 0: Adrian Ramirez scored the lone goal, assisted by Eduardo Reyes, for the Lobos on Wednesday in the Troy Warrior Tournament.

Jesus Adono had four saves, and Rene Medal made one save in preserving the shutout for Los Amigos (4-1-1), which will face Yorba Linda in the championship game on Friday.

