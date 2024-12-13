Costa Mesa girls’ basketball rings the Bell at home

Costa Mesa’s Addison Scott (21) rings the Bell after winning against Estancia in the Battle for the Bell girls’ basketball game on Thursday.

Zedric McKee, the first-year coach of the Costa Mesa girls’ basketball team, had only heard of the Battle for the Bell before Thursday night.

At the end of the evening, McKee and the Mustangs were enjoying the spoils of victory in the crosstown rivalry for the first time in four seasons.

Costa Mesa defeated visiting Estancia 61-42 to win the nonleague game, taking back the trophy and ringing the Bell at center court following the victory.

Advertisement

Costa Mesa’s Emi Kamikihara (4) drives to the basket against Estancia’s Peyton Thomas (40) on Thursday. (James Carbone)

“These girls worked really hard over summer,” McKee said. “They said they wanted to win, especially the younger girls, they wanted to win it for the seniors for the first time in years. It feels great to bring that back over here.”

Costa Mesa (4-3) took control from the start, manufacturing offense through fastbreak opportunities off of turnovers. The Mustangs managed to create 17 steals.

Emi Kamikihara had 20 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and six steals, part of a trio of junior guards that helped the Mustangs keep a comfortable lead throughout.

Estancia’s Jaydin McClure (10) dribbles the ball on the perimeter against Costa Mesa on Thursday in the Battle for the Bell. (James Carbone)

Leilani Quero supplied a dozen points to go with three assists and two steals. Myah Martinez added nine points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists to round out the group.

“I was handed a team that was very special,” McKee said. “It took me a short amount of time to notice that I have three guards, maybe four guards, maybe five guards out there that can actually handle the ball, … or if not, we can swing that ball around.”

Costa Mesa jumped out to a 23-12 lead at the end of the first quarter, and the Mustangs maintained an advantage of at least 11 points the rest of the way.

Costa Mesa’s Aaliyah Terry (22) shoots between two Estancia defenders during the Battle for the Bell girls’ basketball game. (James Carbone)

Paula Pacheco had eight points off the bench for Costa Mesa, which last won the Bell on aggregate scoring in 2021. Addison Scott and Aaliyah Terry each had four points.

“Everybody has improved from last year a lot,” Kamikihara said. “That just adds more confidence, I feel like, to all of us.”

Jaydin McClure had 19 points, six rebounds and three steals to lead Estancia (3-8). In the fall, McClure showcased her talent on the gridiron as the quarterback of the Eagles’ flag football team, which won the Coast League title.

Estancia’s Crystal Rodriguez (1) fights for the ball against Costa Mesa in the Battle for the Bell girls’ basketball game. (James Carbone)

Ashley Cortez contributed eight points, Valeria Vargas added five points, and Peyton Thomas pulled down a team-high 13 rebounds for Estancia.

Thursday’s game was the only scheduled meeting between the rivals after the formation of the Orange Empire Conference. Costa Mesa is in the Orange Coast League, and Estancia is in the Coast League.

“It should be more than one game a year,” said longtime Estancia coach Judd Fryslie, who expressed interest in a home-and-home nonleague series.

Estancia’s Peyton Thomas (40) grabs a rebound away from Costa Mesa’s Yanelly Martinez on Thursday. (James Carbone)

Nonleague

Costa Mesa 61, Estancia 42

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Estancia 12 - 12 - 12 - 6 — 42

Costa Mesa 23 - 18 - 6 - 14 — 61

E — McClure 19, Cortez 8, Vargas 5, Leon 4, Cocoletzi 2, Rodriguez 2, Verdugo 1, Thomas 1.

3-pt. goals — Cortez 2, McClure 1.

Fouled out — None.

Technicals — None.

CM — Kamikihara 20, Quero 12, Martinez 9, Pacheco 8, Scott 4, Terry 4, Mendoza 2, Martinez 2.

3-pt. goals — Kamikihara 2, Quero 2.

Fouled out — None.

Technicals — None.