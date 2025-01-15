Newport Harbor girls’ water polo topples top-ranked Mater Dei

Newport Harbor’s Madison Mack (8), shown in action last season, scored the game-winning goal Tuesday night.

The Newport Harbor High girls’ water polo team has shown potential this season.

But on Tuesday night, the Sailors got perhaps their most impressive win of the year so far.

Sophomore Madison Mack scored in the second overtime period, the eventual game-winning goal as Newport Harbor earned an 11-10 win at Mater Dei in a nonleague match.

Newport Harbor (16-3) handed Mater Dei (11-2) its second loss of the season. The Monarchs were coming off two big tournament wins, capturing the Bill Barnett Holiday Cup and Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions for the first time. Newport Harbor placed second and third, respectively, at each tournament, falling to Mater Dei in the Holiday Cup title match.

Senior goalkeeper Lydia Soderberg made 13 saves on Tuesday night for the Sailors.