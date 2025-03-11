Sage Hill girls’ basketball returns to regional finals

Sage Hill’s Kamdyn Klamberg (33), seen against Moreno Valley on Thursday, had a game-high 21 points against Brentwood on Saturday.

Sage Hill’s sensational run in the state playoffs has so far lacked the drama of close games, the Lightning instead providing plenty of shock value in quickly jumping on opponents at home.

The formula resulted in another convincing win for the hosts, as Sage Hill topped Los Angeles Brentwood 59-39 in a CIF State Southern California Regional Division I semifinal on Saturday night inside Peter V. Ueberroth Gymnasium.

In under five minutes, the Lightning had a 12-0 lead, sophomore shooting guard Kamdyn Klamberg providing seven of those points to begin a performance that saw her finish with game-high totals of 21 points and nine rebounds.

The backcourt duo of junior point guard Amalia Holguin and Klamberg combined for the Lightning’s initial 15 points.

Sage Hill exploded offensively to take a 23-9 lead after the first quarter, then limited Brentwood to just three points in the second quarter to take a commanding 37-12 advantage into halftime.

Second-seeded Sage Hill (22-11) remains home to face Los Angeles Windward (21-10) in the regional final on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Windward earned a 79-55 win at top-seeded Fairmont Prep in the other semifinal.

It will be the second regional final in four years for the program, but when reminded that it would be her first title-game appearance as a member of the Lightning, the even-keeled Klamberg volunteered that she was “excited” to play in the game.

Sage Hill played Windward twice within the first month of the season. The Lightning beat the Wildcats 69-58 in the Harvard-Westlake Invitational, then again by a score of 70-55 in the Battle at the Beach at Redondo Union High.

“When you play teams multiple times in a season, they’re going to figure out your quirks, and the little things that you do, and try to take those things away,” Sage Hill coach Kerwin Walters said. “We are ecstatic to have the opportunity to play them. I’m sure they’re ecstatic about playing us because nothing’s sweeter than revenge.”

Holguin scored a dozen points to go with five assists, four steals and four rebounds. Freshman center Eve Fowler had eight points, seven rebounds and two assists. Freshman small forward Addison Uphoff also scored eight points, and senior forward Isabella Rose had five points and three rebounds off the bench.

Asked why she thought her team have had fast starts during the playoffs, Fowler attributed it to the Lightnings’ high sense of energy.

“I think part of the reason why is just like getting back on our feet and coming out with that energy, like, ‘Let’s go do this. Let’s go make a run in this thing,’” Fowler said. “Knowing that Brentwood [had] shooters, we had that expectation where we had to get out on the shooters, and we had to force them certain ways, based on our film study.”

Fowler and Uphoff, both of whom missed time leading up to the regional playoffs, visited the athletic trainers after the game.

“I want to shout out my athletic trainers for getting us both back on our feet,” Fowler said. “I feel like that was a big role in getting us back on the court and making us [part of] this run.”

All Open Division teams in the Southern Section playoffs got a bid into state playoffs, providing not only an opportunity for recovery but something to look forward to.

“We are an Open [Division] team, and I think when we’re at full strength, we can be really good,” Uphoff said. “It was bad timing with both injuries, and people were sick and stuff, but I definitely think it’s helping our confidence. We’re just getting better and better each practice.”

The Lightning won the battle of the boards, outrebounding the Eagles 32-23. Klamberg had three offensive rebounds leading directly to points, and she also had a traditional three-point play with a physical finish in the lane in the second half.

“It was a very fast-paced game today, so grabbing those rebounds, getting up there and grabbing them super strong was amazing,” Klamberg said. “I am really grateful for my team because everybody else was boxing out.”

Senior guard Lev Feiman had nine points, five rebounds, three blocked shots and three steals to lead Brentwood (27-9). Senior guard Payton Sugar had eight points and five rebounds. Sophomore guard Reena White added seven points, five rebounds and five steals. Sophomore guard Kelsey Sugar contributed seven points, three assists and three steals.

“All these teams are really good,” Walters added. “Any given night, they can go off, and our job is to make sure that doesn’t happen. So far, we’ve been playing really outstanding defense. Our communication on the defensive end has been really, really good, really solid, just recognizing players and what their comforts are and what they’re trying to get to.

“That being the case, I couldn’t ask for anything more on the defense, but as you know, we’re all going to ask for more.”

CIF State Southern California Regional Division I semifinals

Sage Hill 59, Brentwood 39

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Brentwood 9 - 3 - 11 - 16 — 39

Sage Hill 23 - 14 - 13 - 9 — 59

B — Feiman 9, P. Sugar 8, K. Sugar 7, White 7, Scott 4, Liu 2, Tomatsu 2.

3-pt. goals — P. Sugar 2, K. Sugar 1, Feiman 1.

Fouled out — Feiman.

Technicals — None.

SH — Klamberg 21, Holguin 12, Fowler 8, Uphoff 8, Rose 5, Bori 2, O’Toner 2, Reynolds 1.

3-pt. goals — Klamberg 1, Rose 1, Uphoff 1.

Fouled out — Holguin.

Technicals — None.