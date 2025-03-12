Sage Hill executes late for win over Windward in Division I regional final
- Share via
Sage Hill’s season is going the distance.
Amalia Holguin made sure of that with a five-point spurt taking the Lightning from a one-possession game to an eight-point lead inside of two minutes.
Moments later, Holguin and her teammates hoisted a championship plaque in the air.
Second-seeded Sage Hill closed out Los Angeles Windward 52-41 in the CIF State Southern California Regional Division I final, claiming the program’s second regional title in four years.
It means Holguin will return to the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, where she rooted on her Mamba Sports Academy teammates when the Lightning beat Fresno San Joaquin Memorial in the 2022 CIF State Division II final.
“I’ve been a fan in Sacramento when they won their 2022 championship, so I’ve been dreaming and visualizing this since eighth grade,” Holguin said. “I’m just super proud of myself and our team.”
Holguin had a game-high 24 points, including an isolation three-pointer from the top of the key with just under one minute remaining. She also contributed eight rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot.
It was a “dagger of a three,” said Sage Hill coach Kerwin Walters.
Holguin never gave up the basketball before taking the shot.
“Amalia does not fear the moment,” Walters said. “She’s never feared the moment. She’s always embraced big games, big shots. That’s just who she is. I’m just thankful we have her and no one else has her at this point.”
Sage Hill (23-11) will face Concord Carondelet (29-6), the No. 3 seed in the Northern California regional, in the Division I state championship game on Friday at 6 p.m. in Sacramento.
“This has been my dream since I came to Sage, to get to the highest point,” Holguin added. “This is the farthest you can go.”
For the first time in the state playoffs, Sage Hill had to come through in the clutch. The Lightning held an early 22-10 lead in the second quarter, but the Wildcats went on an 11-2 run to close the gap to 24-21 at halftime.
Addison Uphoff had a three-pointer to give Sage Hill a 37-28 lead. Again, Windward (21-11) struck back with an 11-2 run to knot the score at 39-39 when Amel Cook finished at the rim.
Holguin’s coast-to-coast basket three minutes later was answered by a pull-up jumper from Olivia Lagao.
Then the Lightning surged to the finish. Uphoff had a three-point play to retake the lead, 44-41, with 2:08 remaining, and Holguin’s mini run put the game firmly in hand.
Freshman center Eve Fowler had nine points, 18 rebounds and four assists. Sophomore shooting guard Kamdyn Klamberg scored six points to go with 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals. Uphoff, a freshman forward, wound up with a dozen points.
Walters is excited about the youth movement within the program. All three freshmen on the roster are rotational players, including reserve point guard Leah O’Toner.
“If someone’s ever said the statement, ‘Your future is bright,’ their futures are really bright,” he said.
On Uphoff’s recovery process from a foot fracture, Walters added, “She did everything to come back early — boot it up, go to the swimming pool, continued to train. She did everything. She is a freaking warrior. I couldn’t be more proud or happy to have that kid in this program because, quite frankly, we need more players like her and Eve — just resilient and just gritty. I just love how they play and how they go at it.”
Lagao, a senior guard, paced the Wildcats with 16 points. Samari Bankhead scored eight points and Cook finished with seven points, four rebounds and three assists.
Junior forward Alyssa Cuff called holding the regional championship plaque an “amazing feeling.”
“It showed all of our blood, sweat and tears into the entire season,” Cuff said. “Since freshman year, we’ve been working hard for a ring, and it really showed. It was such an amazing moment to share with my teammates.”
The Lightning doused Walters with the remains of the team water cooler just before going into the locker room.
“It felt great,” Fowler said. “I was not expecting that. It came out of nowhere, and it was awesome.”
On this occasion, Walters took one for the team.
“I don’t know what the fascination with putting ice-cold water on someone [is], but I guess it’s a thing to do,” Walters said. “I’m just glad they didn’t get hurt sliding down on the ground. Whatever makes them feel good about what just happened, I’m going to deal with it, man.
“You can throw Gatorade, you can throw water, you can throw rocks. I don’t care. We got the win, and they’re going to a place that very few people can go. I’m really, really proud of them.”
CIF State Southern California Regional Division I final
Sage Hill 52, Windward 41
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Windward 7 - 14 - 14 - 6 — 41
Sage Hill 18 - 6 - 15 - 13 — 52
W — Lagao 16, Bankhead 8, Cook 7, Rainey 5, Wehrle 4, Johnson 1.
3-pt. goals — Lagao 4.
Fouled out — None.
Technicals — None.
SH — Holguin 24, Uphoff 12, Fowler 9, Klamberg 6, Cuff 1.
3-pt. goals — Holguin 4, Uphoff 1.
Fouled out — None.
Technicals — None.
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.