Sage Hill executes late for win over Windward in Division I regional final

Amalia Holguin (10) leads the Sage Hill celebration with teammate Alyssa Cuff (22) after winning the CIF State Southern California Regional Division I girls’ basketball title against Los Angeles Windward on Tuesday.

Sage Hill’s season is going the distance.

Amalia Holguin made sure of that with a five-point spurt taking the Lightning from a one-possession game to an eight-point lead inside of two minutes.

Moments later, Holguin and her teammates hoisted a championship plaque in the air.

Second-seeded Sage Hill closed out Los Angeles Windward 52-41 in the CIF State Southern California Regional Division I final, claiming the program’s second regional title in four years.

Sage Hill’s Amalia Holguin (10), Alyssa Cuff (22), Eve Fowler (42) and Addison Uphoff, from left, begin the celebration as they run off the court in the final seconds after defeating Windward on Tuesday. (Don Leach/Daily Pilot)

It means Holguin will return to the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, where she rooted on her Mamba Sports Academy teammates when the Lightning beat Fresno San Joaquin Memorial in the 2022 CIF State Division II final.

“I’ve been a fan in Sacramento when they won their 2022 championship, so I’ve been dreaming and visualizing this since eighth grade,” Holguin said. “I’m just super proud of myself and our team.”

Holguin had a game-high 24 points, including an isolation three-pointer from the top of the key with just under one minute remaining. She also contributed eight rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot.

Sage Hill celebrates winning the CIF State Southern California Regional Division I girls’ basketball title on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

It was a “dagger of a three,” said Sage Hill coach Kerwin Walters.

Holguin never gave up the basketball before taking the shot.

“Amalia does not fear the moment,” Walters said. “She’s never feared the moment. She’s always embraced big games, big shots. That’s just who she is. I’m just thankful we have her and no one else has her at this point.”

Amalia Holguin had 24 points to lead @sagehillgbb past Windward 52-41 in the CIF State SoCal Regional Division I girls' basketball final. Lightning coach Kerwin Walters called this three in the final minute a "dagger." Sage Hill plays Carondelet on Friday at 6 p.m. in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/2sYo8uAdf0 — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) March 12, 2025

Sage Hill (23-11) will face Concord Carondelet (29-6), the No. 3 seed in the Northern California regional, in the Division I state championship game on Friday at 6 p.m. in Sacramento.

“This has been my dream since I came to Sage, to get to the highest point,” Holguin added. “This is the farthest you can go.”

Sage Hill girls’ basketball team runs up to celebrate with head coach Kerwin Walters as he holds up the trophy on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

For the first time in the state playoffs, Sage Hill had to come through in the clutch. The Lightning held an early 22-10 lead in the second quarter, but the Wildcats went on an 11-2 run to close the gap to 24-21 at halftime.

Addison Uphoff had a three-pointer to give Sage Hill a 37-28 lead. Again, Windward (21-11) struck back with an 11-2 run to knot the score at 39-39 when Amel Cook finished at the rim.

Holguin’s coast-to-coast basket three minutes later was answered by a pull-up jumper from Olivia Lagao.

Sage Hill’s Amalia Holguin (10) drives to the basket in the second half against Los Angeles Windward on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Then the Lightning surged to the finish. Uphoff had a three-point play to retake the lead, 44-41, with 2:08 remaining, and Holguin’s mini run put the game firmly in hand.

Freshman center Eve Fowler had nine points, 18 rebounds and four assists. Sophomore shooting guard Kamdyn Klamberg scored six points to go with 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals. Uphoff, a freshman forward, wound up with a dozen points.

Walters is excited about the youth movement within the program. All three freshmen on the roster are rotational players, including reserve point guard Leah O’Toner.

Sage Hill’s Eve Fowler (42) scores on a running jumper between two defenders in the second half against Windward on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“If someone’s ever said the statement, ‘Your future is bright,’ their futures are really bright,” he said.

On Uphoff’s recovery process from a foot fracture, Walters added, “She did everything to come back early — boot it up, go to the swimming pool, continued to train. She did everything. She is a freaking warrior. I couldn’t be more proud or happy to have that kid in this program because, quite frankly, we need more players like her and Eve — just resilient and just gritty. I just love how they play and how they go at it.”

Lagao, a senior guard, paced the Wildcats with 16 points. Samari Bankhead scored eight points and Cook finished with seven points, four rebounds and three assists.

Sage Hill’s Addison Uphoff (23) is fouled as she makes a layup during the second half against Windward on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Junior forward Alyssa Cuff called holding the regional championship plaque an “amazing feeling.”

“It showed all of our blood, sweat and tears into the entire season,” Cuff said. “Since freshman year, we’ve been working hard for a ring, and it really showed. It was such an amazing moment to share with my teammates.”

The Lightning doused Walters with the remains of the team water cooler just before going into the locker room.

Sage Hill’s Kamdyn Klamberg (33) secures a rebound during the second half against Los Angeles Windward on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“It felt great,” Fowler said. “I was not expecting that. It came out of nowhere, and it was awesome.”

On this occasion, Walters took one for the team.

“I don’t know what the fascination with putting ice-cold water on someone [is], but I guess it’s a thing to do,” Walters said. “I’m just glad they didn’t get hurt sliding down on the ground. Whatever makes them feel good about what just happened, I’m going to deal with it, man.

“You can throw Gatorade, you can throw water, you can throw rocks. I don’t care. We got the win, and they’re going to a place that very few people can go. I’m really, really proud of them.”

Sage Hill’s Eve Fowler (42) defends Windward’s Olivia Lagao (14) in the CIF State Southern California Regional Division I final. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

CIF State Southern California Regional Division I final

Sage Hill 52, Windward 41

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Windward 7 - 14 - 14 - 6 — 41

Sage Hill 18 - 6 - 15 - 13 — 52

W — Lagao 16, Bankhead 8, Cook 7, Rainey 5, Wehrle 4, Johnson 1.

3-pt. goals — Lagao 4.

Fouled out — None.

Technicals — None.

SH — Holguin 24, Uphoff 12, Fowler 9, Klamberg 6, Cuff 1.

3-pt. goals — Holguin 4, Uphoff 1.

Fouled out — None.

Technicals — None.