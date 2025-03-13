Newcomer Ben Brown helps lead CdM boys’ volleyball to sweep of rival

The Corona del Mar boys’ volleyball team celebrates a point against Newport Harbor in the Battle of the Bay match at Newport Harbor High on Wednesday.

Around these parts, the Battle of the Bay is known as one of the fiercest rivalries in high school sports, and the turnout on Wednesday evening at Newport Harbor reflected that.

Corona del Mar’s Ben Brown, a junior outside hitter who moved here from the Chicago area, knew nothing of the sort, though he played a starring role in his first match against the Sailors.

Brown had 15 kills and 1½ blocks to lead the visiting Sea Kings to a 25-20, 25-15, 25-21 sweep of the Sailors in a Sunset League match.

“This is Ben Brown’s first Battle of the Bay,” CdM coach Katey Thompson said. “It’s funny. We asked him before, ‘Have you ever been in anything like this?’ He goes, ‘Oh, yeah. Totally.’ Game starts, I was like, ‘There’s no way.’ [It was] Just an electric atmosphere.”

Corona del Mar boys’ volleyball coach Katey Thompson smiles after a point is made against Newport Harbor on Wednesday. (James Carbone)

As is customary for the matchup between the two programs that have produced a combined 15 CIF Southern Section championships, the fans did well to fill up the stands. The Newport Harbor student section appeared to be enjoying a theme night, with many in the Tar Pit wearing professional sports jerseys.

“I think this is just crazy,” said Brown, a transfer from Elmhurst (Ill.) York. “I’ve never had that much students come to my games. It was always just the parents, so having the team, your friends behind you cheering for you, that’s great. The other fans, they were just motivating me. It’s great. I love the atmosphere, and I feel like it just helps me be more present in the game.”

Sophomore middle blocker Daniel Booker didn’t start, but the second-year varsity player’s presence was certainly felt. He supplied four kills, two solo blocks and three block assists. Booker and Brown brought energy in their on-court play and post-point celebrations.

“I love to get loud,” Brown said. “I’m a big team [chemistry] guy, and the more I celebrate, the more our team comes together. The more we’re having fun, the better we play.”

Corona del Mar’s Ben Brown (24) spikes the ball against Newport Harbor’s Jack Berry (15) and Henry Clemo (13) on Wednesday. (James Carbone)

Drake Foley, a libero outside of high school, was asked to take on setting duties by the Sea Kings’ coaching staff. The junior contributed 29 assists, seven digs and 2½ blocks.

“Setting’s new to me, but I played setter when I was younger,” Foley said. “Just coming into practice every day and working on it really challenges me to [hone] my craft and to stay disciplined, and also to be accountable for my teammates, too.”

Brogan Glenn, a UCLA-bound libero, had seven assists, five digs and two service aces. Foley and Glenn each were credited with a kill resulting directly from a defensive effort.

“It’s super fun,” Foley said. “I love volleyball. It’s just awesome to be out there and get a kill off a dig.”

Newport Harbor’s JP Wardy (11) spikes the ball against CdM’s Brady Gant (14) and Jack Robinson (16) in the Battle of the Bay. (James Carbone)

Foley had a solo block to cap the first set and a kill to end the second set, before setting up junior outside hitter Hunter Hanneman (10 kills, two aces) for the match-clinching kill.

Junior opposite Brady Gant finished with six kills, eight digs and two total blocks. Junior middle blocker Jack Robinson also had three kills and three block assists.

Corona del Mar (8-4, 2-1 in the Sunset League) placed fifth in the Best of the West at Poway High over the weekend. The Sea Kings have won five of their last six matches.

Newport Harbor (10-5) played its Sunset League opener on Wednesday. The rivals meet again at CdM on Friday, April 4.

Newport Harbor’s Henry Clemo (13) tries to spike past CdM blockers in the Battle of the Bay on Wednesday. (James Carbone)

Junior opposite Henry Clemo had 14 kills to pace the Sailors, with junior outside hitter JP Wardy also contributing 10 kills. Junior setter Charlie Von Der Ahe distributed 26 assists while largely running the offense in the first and third sets.

Senior outside hitter Wyatt Nichols added six kills, and junior middle blocker Zachary DeMaio had five kills for Newport Harbor.

Matt Johnson assumed the head coaching duties at Newport Harbor after Andrew Mabry took a college coaching position as an assistant at Kansas State. Mabry guided the Sailors to their sixth section title as a program in 2023.

The Sailors made a run in the third set and were even at 19-19 in the final game.

Newport Harbor boys’ volleyball coach Matt Johnson talks with his team during a timeout. (James Carbone)

“That’s the way we’ve got to play from the start,” Johnson said. “I said it to the boys before we started, ‘You just got to play hard from 0-0.’ You can’t wait until you’re down 2-0 [on sets] in the match to play like that. We’re in the 10s, and we’re making huge moves, and it’s working for us. You got to hold onto that feeling and just keep going with that.”

At the onset of league, Johnson said the Sailors have shown “flashes” of their potential.

“League is just starting, and league is really what matters the most,” Johnson added. “We’ve shown a lot of good flashes, a lot of good potential. We’re just going to keep getting back in the gym and grinding away and figuring out more ways to win.”