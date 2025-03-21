Marina ace Mia Valbuena shuts down Fountain Valley

Marina’s Mia Valbuena struck out 14 batters against Fountain Valley in a Sunset League softball game on Thursday.

Mia Valbuena hasn’t required much run support in her time in the circle for the Marina softball program.

The Vikings haven’t provided much on offense of late, but the junior ace has covered up those deficiencies. On Thursday, she made the bare minimum stand up.

Valbuena threw a complete game with 14 strikeouts, as Marina defeated host Fountain Valley 1-0 in a Sunset League game.

Marina’s Avi Valbuena (43) high-fives Liz Byer (13) after scoring against Fountain Valley on Thursday in a Sunset League game. (James Carbone)

Marina (7-5, 2-0 in the Sunset League) has the start it wanted with back-to-back road victories to begin its league schedule. Valbuena struck out 15 batters in a 3-0 win at Edison on Tuesday.

“A win’s a win,” Marina coach Dan Hay said. “We’re having a hard time scoring runs these days, but we find a way to manufacture and do some things at the right time. With the support of that strong arm of Mia’s in the circle, she’s doing a great job.”

Fountain Valley (5-4, 0-1) had five at-bats with runners in scoring position, each ending in a strikeout.

Fountain Valley’s Kileigh Villalobos (15) steals second base against Marina in a Sunset League softball game on Thursday. (James Carbone)

Second baseman Kileigh Villalobos walked and stole second base before Valbuena fanned catcher Ella Kim and first baseman Natalie Loftis, the heart of the Barons’ order, in the first inning.

In the fourth inning, Villalobos drew a lead-off walk. Kim followed with a double to left. The Vikings intentionally walked Loftis to load the bases. Then Valbuena struck out the side.

“I tend to put myself in pressure situations like that a lot when it’s not necessary,” Valbuena said. “Having a lot of experience in those kinds of situations, I was just trying to keep myself calm and focus on every single pitch, focus on not only making a strike but also making it move so that it’s not hit.”

The Marina softball team celebrates a win against Fountain Valley on Thursday in a Sunset League game. (James Carbone)

Valbuena met the moment when she faced a full count against left fielder Skyla Auger, getting a called third strike to avoid forcing in a run.

The next half inning, the Vikings broke through for the game’s only run. Designated player Avi Valbuena singled to begin the fifth, and left fielder Halle Piramo laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance her to second base. With two outs in the frame, second baseman Courtney Hames — the ninth batter in the order — laced a single to left to give Marina the lead.

“I think with the 2-0 [start in league], it gives us a little bit more confidence to go into the next games with a better mindset,” Hames said. “We’ve been practicing hard, working hard, and I think that as a team, once we put everything together, we can definitely take advantage of it and beat those top teams.”

Marina came close to adding to its advantage, but Auger made a diving catch near the left-field foul line to rob right fielder Liz Byer of a hit to extend the inning.

Fountain Valley’s Skyla Auger (80) makes a diving catch against Marina on Thursday in a Sunset League softball game. (James Carbone / Staff Photographer)

“She laid out on the ball, knowing that she was going to have back up,” Fountain Valley coach Saul Fernandez said. “If you look at our center fielder [Ava Fernandez], she was actually behind her. She was trailing her right behind, so [Auger] took a chance, and we couldn’t afford to give up another run in that situation, especially not the way that Mia Valbuena was pitching there in that game.”

Center fielder Rachel Ruiz had two hits, including a triple, to lead Marina at the plate. Byer and Piramo each had a hit.

Fountain Valley’s Courtney Kols (12) pitches against Marina on Thursday in a Sunset League softball game. (James Carbone)

Courtney Kols, who has committed to Drexel, also went the distance for Fountain Valley. She allowed six hits. Kols recorded six strikeouts without issuing a walk.

“She sets batters up really, really well,” said Fernandez, who has succeeded Rick Aldrich as head coach of the Barons. “She keeps them off balance. … She wants to come out and finish her senior year with, hopefully, a nice CIF run.”