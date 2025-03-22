Fred Couples betters his age, tied for lead in Hoag Classic

Fred Couples gets a loud cheer from the gallery as he birdies the 17th hole during the Hoag Classic on Saturday at Newport Beach Country Club.

Fred Couples gave the hometown faithful what they came to see Saturday, breaking his age with a seven-under-par 64 in the second round of the Hoag Classic at Newport Beach Country Club.

Heading into Sunday, Couples, 65, holds a share of the lead with Miguel Angel Jiménez at 11 under par. Jiménez matched Couples for the best round of the day.

The final group will feature the local favorite in Couples, Jiménez of Spain, and Freddie Jacobson of Sweden (-10).

Miguel Angel Jiménez and playing partner Fred Couples, from left, shake hands on the 18th hole after both tied for the lead. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Couples took off on the front nine, making birdie on five of the first eight holes. It became a clinic in scrambling as the driver became erratic in the middle of the round. After saving par on five consecutive holes, Couples dropped a stroke at No. 14, before he bounced back with three straight birdies.

The birdies at Nos. 16 and 17 came from some length, the latter resulting in Couples being serenaded with chants of “Freddie, Freddie,” and him tipping his cap in recognition of the support.

Couples could become the first three-time winner of the tournament. The World Golf Hall of Famer notched his previous victories in his hometown tournament in 2010 and 2014.

Freddie Jacobson hits a tee shot on the 11th hole during the Hoag Classic on Saturday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Saturday marked the second time that Couples has shot his age in a PGA Tour Champions event. The other occurrence came when he shot 60 as a 63-year-old in the final round of the SAS Championship in Cary, North Carolina in 2022.

The list of two-time winners of the Hoag Classic also includes Jay Haas, Hale Irwin and Ernie Els.

“I have a great shot,” Couples said. “I can play this course well. I’ve won twice, even though it was a long time ago. I don’t feel like I’m 65 today. I may tomorrow, but I don’t today.”

Fred Couples chips onto the 18th green from the gallery during the Hoag Classic on Saturday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Couples said he continued to feel under the weather, adding the only club he is “really trying to swing hard at is my driver.”

“It might not look like it, but I am giving it all I’ve got to hit it a long way,” Couples said. “It’s the only way I can compete on this course, and it’s working because hitting shorter clubs certainly helps here. I know the course very well.

“My caddie said, ‘Wow, when you drive it good, it’s pretty easy.’ I said, ‘Yeah, but when I’m behind trees, it ain’t so much fun.”

Golf fan Gavin Russell, 13, shows his card of autographs during the Hoag Classic on Saturday in Newport Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Jiménez played a bogey-free round, closing with birdies on three of his last four holes. At the 18th hole, he executed a green-side bunker shot that turned into a 5-foot putt for a share of the lead.

The Spaniard knows that the crowd will be with Couples, and that’s just fine with him.

“Of course, we know that he’s local here, and people are rooting for him,” Jiménez said. “We know that. It doesn’t bother me at all.”

Michael Allen hits his approach shot onto the green at the 9th hole during the Hoag Classic on Saturday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

It was an eventful final four holes for Michael Allen, who entered the clubhouse at nine under par, two shots off the lead. Allen eagled No. 15, before giving it right back with a double bogey on No. 16. It wound up being somewhat of a success to pull that off, as Allen was penalized after a wayward tee shot for playing the wrong ball. The 66-year-old closed his round with back-to-back birdies.

Allen had his daughter, Michelle, on the bag, and he noted her encouragement following the miscue.

Ernie Els hits a shot from the fairway at the 9th hole in the Hoag Classic on Saturday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“Then my daughter’s like, ‘Let’s finish it off. Stay cool, do your thing,’” Allen said. “I was able to hit a good shot on No. 17, make about a 20-foot putt, and then No. 18, I hit what I thought was a pretty good 4-iron out, and then I realized that bunker was there. … You’re stuck with a 65-yard bunker shot, which most people say is about the hardest shot in golf. I hit it perfect, and it came up to six feet, and I holed it. Pretty up and down. Some of the best shots I can hit and some of the worst.”

The chase pack is large, with five players tied for fifth at eight under par. Jason Caron, who carded a six-under-par 65, is the lone player in the field to traverse the first two rounds without giving back a stroke. Stewart Cink, Steven Alker, Y.E. Yang and Els are also three shots back.