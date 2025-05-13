Huntington Beach girls’ lacrosse bows out in CIF semifinals

Elle Tran (5) of Huntington Beach shoots and scores after a fast break on El Segundo goalie Kyra Snell (20) during the CIF Southern Section Division 2 semifinals on Friday.

The Huntington Beach High girls’ lacrosse team had to deal with a lot of adversity this year, and it started a month before the season even began.

Kelly Reid, a junior who played lacrosse, flag football and soccer at the school, died with her father in a plane crash in early January.

“She would have been a huge part of our team,” said Oilers coach Brian Eisenberg, knowing that Reid still played a major role, as “For Kelly” became the team chant.

Huntington Beach battled its way to the semifinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs, but top-seeded El Segundo earned a 13-10 win Friday night at Cap Sheue Field to end the Oilers’ season.

Lolo Pilkington (14) of Huntington Beach shoots and scores against El Segundo on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Huntington Beach (8-12) jumped on El Segundo (16-6) early, opening up by scoring five unanswered goals in the first quarter.

As the match went on, however, the visiting Eagles did a better job of controlling the draws and fighting back.

El Segundo freshman Riley Clinton led everyone with four goals scored, while fellow freshman Contessa Tipton also scored and played a key role.

Abbigail Kerwin (17) of Huntington Beach moves into the offensive zone as she is checked by Contessa Tipton (3) against El Segundo on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“They’ve just jumped right in from the start, and we’re so lucky to have them,” El Segundo coach Shea MacDonald said. “It’s really special to have such young leaders, to have that opportunity. A lot of times, players have to wait until their junior or senior years to have leadership roles, but they really stepped into it on their own and the team has been better than ever because of it.”

El Segundo pulled within a goal twice during the second quarter, before a late eight-meter goal from Huntington Beach senior captain Lolo Pilkington gave the hosts a 7-5 halftime advantage.

But the visitors, who will play St. Margaret’s on Friday in the Division 2 title match, scored three unanswered goals in the third quarter. They took their first lead at 8-7 on a quick shot by senior Arrow Koester.

Elle Rapp (16) of Huntington Beach is checked by El Segundo’s Lailah Guzman (17) and Kalista McMillon (22) during Friday’s match. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Huntington Beach junior Elle Tran gained control near the left sideline midway through the fourth quarter and sped toward the goal in front of several opponents. Her strike tied the score at 9-9 with 7:37 remaining, before El Segundo scored three straight goals.

Ella Jones and Pilkington led the Oilers with three goals each, while Summer Vandergrift added a pair of goals. Tatum Viezbicke also scored for Huntington Beach, with Pilkington leading with four draw controls.

“Just to see them fight through everything and fight through that last game; the kids are amazing,” Eisenberg said. “I can’t say that enough. It sucks when you lose, but I’m so inspired by them. Truly inspired.”

Huntington Beach goalkeeper Bleu Thomas makes a stop during Friday’s match. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Huntington Beach, which won the Division 3 title in its inaugural varsity season in 2023, was trying to make its second CIF final in three years. The Oilers lost Vandergrift for several games early in the season, after she suffered a concussion against this same El Segundo team in a match that Huntington Beach lost in overtime.

Senior goalkeeper Bella Verdone also missed the entire season with a knee injury. Francesca Thong stepped up as a replacement for much of the season, and fellow junior Bleu Thomas, a recruit from softball, made five saves Friday.

Playing a tough schedule, the team lost seven of eight games heading into Sunset League play, all by double digits. The Oilers were close to the league title, losing by a goal to both league champion Edison and Corona del Mar, but continued to fight all the way to the final whistle.

Entering the playoffs, Huntington Beach earned consecutive one-goal wins over Royal and Palos Verdes to earn its semifinal berth.

Summer Vandergrift (8) of Huntington Beach shoots and scores on the El Segundo goalkeeper during Friday’s match. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“Just watching us grow together and bond as a team has been really special,” Pilkington said. “I’m super grateful for the time I’ve had here.”

Losing Reid before the season even began undoubtedly left its mark as well, she said, adding that the tragedy brought the team closer together in some ways.

“We were able to practice more as a team,” Pilkington said. “We were able to bond in our sorrow, just able to share emotions. We can’t change what happened, but that’s why now we play for Kelly no matter what.”