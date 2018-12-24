High School Boys' Basketball Preview: New Sunset Conference features two leagues

“It’s just been player buy-in,” Rackin said about the turnaround of the Marina program, which last season finished 16-12 overall and 5-5 in the Sunset League, good enough for fourth place, and won its first postseason game since 2008-09. “They’ve bought into a tradition and system that wasn’t here [when I took over]. We have five to seven guys who live in this gym and they expect to be good.”