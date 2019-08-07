Estancia, Costa Mesa players receive All-Orange Coast League honors in boys’ soccer

Estancia High senior forward Miguel Pena and senior center back Eric Avonce garnered first-team All-Orange Coast League accolades in boys’ soccer, and Costa Mesa senior defender Tristan Trepas made the first team.

Pena, who signed to play for Concordia University in college, provided eight goals and 10 assists.

Avonce contributed five assists from his center back position. After his return to the team for the North Orange County tournament, the Eagles lost three games the rest of the way.

Trepas, the Mustangs’ team captain, had five goals.

Estancia (15-7-3, 6-2-2 in league) finished third in the league. The Eagles defeated Huntington Beach 4-0 on the road in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs. Godinez beat Estancia 1-0 in the second round.

Senior defender Brian Alvarez, senior midfielder Gerardo Leon-Camberos and junior forward Marcos Arreola received second-team honors for the Eagles.

Junior defender Angel Fuentes and junior goalkeeper Walter Olmedo made the second team for Costa Mesa, which went 6-13-2 overall and 3-7 in the league, finishing in fifth place.

