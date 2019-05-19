Errors cost Costa Mesa baseball in Division 6 title game loss to Rio Hondo Prep

“It was a battle, it really was,” first-year Costa Mesa coach Kevin Chavez said. “We’re proud of our kids for that aspect of it. I would have liked to have seen a more clean game. The four errors, you can’t have that in the finals and expect to come out victorious. Really, that’s kind of where we were in the middle of the season, a lot of errors and not good baseball. That’s why we were floating around .500. We went on a hot streak and we cut down errors to zero or one most games, we had a lot of hits and you start winning. That was the key for this [run].”