Estancia alumnus Jake Knapp rallies to win Canada Life Open golf tournament

Jake Knapp, an Estancia High graduate, rallied to win the Canada Life Open golf tournament in Vancouver, B.C. on Sunday, earning his first Mackenzie Tour – PGA Tour Canada victory.
Knapp’s four-day total of 267, 21-under par, set the Canada Life Open tournament record. The 24-year-old started the final day five strokes behind leader James Allenby, but Knapp shot eight-under-par 64 in his final round to win by three strokes over Allenby and Brian Carlson at Point Grey Golf & Country Club.
Knapp had nine birdies and one bogey in his final round, including holing out from the bunker on No. 17. The win gives Knapp, who also played at UCLA, an exemption into the RBC Canadian Open, a PGA Tour event that runs from June 6-9 at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario.
“I haven’t played any PGA Tour events since 2015,” Knapp told pgatour.com. “I tried not to think about that today, but it means a lot and we’ll see what I can do against hte best players in the world. Ideally, I’d go out there and play well and let the chips fall where they do, but it’s just good to go test your game at that level for sure.”
