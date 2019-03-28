Vanguard University announces men’s volleyball and wrestling coaches

Vanguard University announced Wednesday the head coaches for its new men’s volleyball program, as well as the revived men’s wrestling program.
Brad Rostratter will lead the men’s volleyball program, and Caleb Flores will guide the men’s wrestling program.
Rostratter previously served as an assistant men’s volleyball coach at Pepperdine University, as well as an assistant for his alma mater of Concordia University. As a player, he competed at Orange Coast College before winning the 2013 NAIA National Championship with Concordia.
Rostratter has also coached club at Balboa Bay Volleyball Club.
“It truly is an honor and a blessing to be chosen to build a men’s volleyball program in Orange County,” Rostratter said in a release. “I am humbled by this opportunity to provide another option for men’s volleyball players across the nation.”
Flores spent the last eight years as men’s wrestling assistant coach at Mt. San Antonio College. He has also served as assistant coach at Covina Northview High, his alma mater.
“I look forward to building the Vanguard wrestling program and strong relationships within the wrestling community,” Flores said in a release. “I am excited to see the expansion of wrestling here in California, and even more specifically here in Orange County.”
