Corona del Mar boys' tennis outlasts Fountain Valley in Surf League match

“When you’re up, it doesn’t mean you won the match, you know?” Patel said. “Finishing matches is very important for our players, especially when you’re playing a good team like CdM … We have three rounds, and it’s not over until you finish the last round. You have to be engaged throughout the matches, and we came [up] short, that’s for sure. The credit goes to the CdM boys. When they were down, they hung in there and fought well.”