CdM girls’ lacrosse earns big win over Beckman

The Corona del Mar High girls’ lacrosse team finished in the middle of the pack in the Sunset League, with a 2-2 record.
The Sea Kings’ biggest win of the season actually came Friday night, against a former league rival.
They won 11-9 at former Pacific Coast League rival Beckman, but the win was important for more than just rivalry reasons. It could help CdM’s chances of making the U.S. Lacrosse Southern Section South Division playoffs.
CdM is ranked No. 18 in the most recent Orange County coaches’ poll by maxlaxoc.com, and Beckman is No. 9. Only the top 16 teams make the postseason.
“It felt really good,” CdM first-year head coach Jessica Murray said. “I think that win helps us in so many ways. It helps us with the morale of the girls, it helps us with rankings. It just helps us in a ton of ways, that’s for sure. I think our girls needed to feel a little success.”
Caroline Brewster had five goals and seven draw controls for CdM (5-8). Paige Wood added four goals, while Joslyn Simaan had a goal and three assists.
Newport Harbor wins Sunset League
Newport Harbor girls’ lacrosse, ranked No. 8 in Orange County, clinched the outright Sunset League title with Thursday’s 16-2 win over Los Alamitos in the league finale. Freshman Olivia Gritzmacher scored five goals, and sophomore Mary Jones scored three goals.
Coach Brooke Martini said the Sailors (6-6, 4-0 in league) are hoping to get senior captain Delaney Knipp back after spring break next week. Knipp has missed Newport Harbor’s last three games with a lateral collateral ligament sprain.
Newport Harbor returns to action April 18 with a home game against San Clemente.
Edison loses nail-biter against Los Alamitos
The Edison High girls’ lacrosse team lost 10-9 in overtime to Los Alamitos on Thursday, and the Chargers finished fourth in the five-team Sunset League.
“We’re only a two-year old program,” Edison coach Rob Hendrix said. “For us, that was a huge win.”
Edison is still in contention to make the playoffs, with a No. 19 ranking in the most recent Orange County poll. A win over No. 17 Yorba Linda on Thursday at home would help matters.
Senior midfielder Annie Cavener and sophomore midfielder Ali Bryant have been leaders all season long, Hendrix said. Cavener scored three goals against Los Alamitos, and Bryant, Lauryn Atencio and Blakely Malpass all scored two goals each.