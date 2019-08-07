Ocean View’s Leyna Tran earns first-team All-Golden West League nod in girls’ water polo

Ocean View High senior utility player Leyna Tran earned first-team All-Golden West League honors in girls’ water polo.

Tran, a three-time first-team selection, helped Ocean View finish fourth in the six-team league. The Seahawks (4-23, 3-5 in league) failed to qualify for the CIF Southern Section Division 5 playoffs.

Ocean View junior utility player Autumn Knox earned second-team accolades.

Segerstrom junior attacker Destiny Hernandez was named the league MVP after helping the Jaguars win the league title.

