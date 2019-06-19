Ocean View's Vincent Caiazzo shares Golden West League MVP in boys' basketball

Ocean View High senior forward Vincent Caiazzo shared Golden West League boys’ basketball MVP honors after helping the Seahawks win the outright title.
Caiazzo averaged 12.5 points and a team-high 8.4 rebounds per game for Ocean View (21-9, 10-0 in league), which won its fifth straight league title and fourth straight outright crown. The Seahawks advanced to the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 3AA playoffs before losing 82-41 at top-seeded San Pedro Rolling Hills Prep.
Ocean View senior guards Carson Nguyen and Kurtis Vu also earned first-team accolades. Nguyen averaged team-best totals of 12.9 points, 5.3 assists and 2.1 steals. Vu was third on the team in scoring with 10.8 points per game, along with 3.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
Sebastian Castro of second-place Garden Grove and Charles Erving of fourth-place Segerstrom shared the league MVP honors with Caiazzo.
::
Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.
For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.