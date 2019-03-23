Short-handed Huntington Beach softball suffers second straight loss

The Oilers could have used the help against Mater Dei Catholic (10-0), which broke open Saturday’s game by scoring seven runs in the third inning. Alena Ramirez led off with a double to left, and Gigi Gonzalez, Alyssa Garcia and Lexi Sosa all followed with consecutive singles. Kiyra Moody then hit a double to left, and Mater Dei Catholic was off and running.