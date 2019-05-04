AVP Huntington Beach Open gets underway

The first day of the three-day AVP Huntington Beach Open got underway Friday near the Huntington Beach Pier.
April Ross, a Newport Harbor High School graduate, and teammate Alix Klineman went 2-0 in the women’s main draw of the pro beach volleyball tournament. The top-seeded team advanced to Saturday’s quarterfinals to play No. 4-seeded Emily Day and Betsi Flint.
Huntington Beach resident Jake Gibb and partner Taylor Crabb, the No. 1 seed in the men’s main draw, split their two matches. Gibb and Crabb dropped to the contender’s bracket after being upset by No. 8-seeded Tri Bourne and Trevor Crabb.
The semifinals and finals are Sunday.
Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.
For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.