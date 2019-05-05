Top-seeded Gibb-Crabb team survives to reach final four at AVP Huntington Beach Open

Klineman and April Ross swept Day and Flint to reach the final four, and Day and Flint then pulled out two matches to make Sunday's field, beating 11th seeds Karisa Cook and Jace Pardon in three sets. Hughes and Summer Ross also went through the loser's bracket after falling to Humana-Paredes and Pavan, inching through with a 16-14 advantage in the third set against third-seeded Kelley Larsen and Emily Stockman.