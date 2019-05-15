Harvard-Westlake baseball rallies to knock out Huntington Beach in CIF Division 1 semifinals

“He gave us what he had,” Medure said of Pelc, who went six innings in Friday’s 2-1 quarterfinal win at Aliso Niguel. “We knew he was going to be on fumes, and we didn’t really care what he could give us on Saturday. We were just trying to get to Saturday, and he gave us what he had. I went out there and hugged him when I took the ball from him, and I told him I was sorry that I left him out there. I feel awful about that, but he wouldn’t have had it any other way. He wanted to be the guy that was out there. It’s kind of fitting that he was the last guy out there, because he’s been our heart and soul all year.”