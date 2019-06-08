Ocean View Little League outlasts Seaview in pitchers' duel

In a pitchers’ duel, the first team to get an offensive break often wins the game.
Ocean View Little League 2 got that break in the fourth inning Saturday.
Pitcher Freddie Angillli took care of the rest with a complete game 12-strikeout shutout in Ocean View’s 2-0 victory over Seaview 2 in the opening round of the District 62 Tournament of Champions Major Division at Costa Mesa American Little League Field.
Ocean View (21-5) will take on Costa Mesa American 1 on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals at Costa Mesa American.
Angillli, who only gave up four hits on 81 pitches, outdueled Seaview pitcher Noah Hunter.
“I was just pounding the strike zone,” said Angillli, who struck out five of six batters in the middle of the game. “They played a great game and their pitcher pitched awesome. They played just as good as us. That was a great game in my opinion.”
Ocean View took advantage of the pitcher’s performance in the fourth inning thanks in part by back-to-back doubles to left field by Calvin Beebe and Matt Dean.
Dean’s double scored Beebe from second. Dean would eventually score on a single to center field from Demetrius Garcia. Angillli took care of the rest.
“Having Freddie on the mound was great,” said Dean, who went one for two on the day. “He pounds the strike zone and he does all the work for us. Getting those two runs felt really good. I was waiting for something since he kept throwing me off-speed. I just went on the fastball up to left field to score the run.”
Meanwhile, Hunter struck out eight while giving up five hits, two walks and two earned runs in five innings. Hunter also singled in the second inning, but his offense couldn’t get anything going against Angillli, only managing to get two runners past first base.
“Both kids pitched a great game,” said Seaview coach Todd Hunter. “Both kids threw complete games and pitched phenomenal games. We unfortunately gave up those two runs. Ocean View did a great job.”
Aiden Snyder, Lorenzo Detencourt and Gavin Debacker each got a hit for Seaview (12-10-1).
“That was a hard win,” Ocean View coach Jon Pollack said. “That’s a very good team. Their pitcher pitched really well. Freddie was efficient. I told him to let them put the ball in play, keep his pitch count down and he has his defense behind him. We worked on defense all year and I’m glad it paid off.”
Dylan Daedelow and Jack Gollinger had a hit each for Ocean View, which looks to advance to the semifinals on Tuesday against Costa Mesa American.
“We are going to play as the same team as we always have,” Angillli said. “We always have fun together. That is what helps us when we win games because we are all friends out here and we are all having fun.”
