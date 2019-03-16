Gavin Kennedy's gem lifts Ocean View baseball into outright first place in Golden West League

“That was the difference in the game,” said Segerstrom coach Erasmo Ramirez, who played three years in major league baseball as a relief pitcher. “They came up with the big hits with runners in scoring position, and we didn’t. All of the zeros on the scoreboard reflect that for us. You’ve got to tip your hat to Gavin. He threw the ball well. There’s a reason that kid is going to Cal State Fullerton. I thought our guys did a good job staying with him.”