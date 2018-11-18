DAILY PILOT

High School Roundup: Ocean View boys' basketball finishes fourth at Jim Harris Classic

By Daily Pilot staff
Nov 17, 2018 | 10:05 PM
Ocean View point guard Carson Nguyen, shown competing against Los Angeles Central City Value on Thursday, was an all-tournament team selection at the Jim Harris Classic. (Jeff Antenore)

Senior guard Carson Nguyen had 17 points for the Ocean View High boys’ basketball team in Saturday’s 66-63 loss to visiting Pomona Diamond Ranch in the Jim Harris Classic third-place game.

Vincent Caiazzo also had 17 points. Both players were named to the all-tournament team.

Kurtis Vu scored 14 points for Ocean View (2-2).

Villa Park won the tournament title game, 84-54 over Compton Dominguez.

Fountain Valley 61, El Toro 39: The Barons improved to 2-2 after winning the Jim Harris Classic fifth-place game Saturday at Ocean View High.

Jeremiah Davis made the all-tournament team for Fountain Valley.

Portola 48, Huntington Beach 47: The Oilers finished 10th in the Jim Harris Classic after losing the ninth-place game Saturday at Ocean View High.

John Stenlund was an all-tournament team selection for Huntington Beach (1-3).

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

La Quinta 48, Estancia 37: Queen Ceruti had 13 points and 22 rebounds for the Eagles in Saturday’s Santiago Tournament game.

Ceruti, a senior forward, was named to the all-tournament team.

Estancia dropped to 1-3 this season.

Irvine 55, Newport Harbor 23: Chloe Swanson had six points and nine rebounds, but the host Sailors fell to the Vaqueros in a nonleague game on Saturday.

Emma Fults had five points and 11 rebounds, with Danna Olivera adding five points and five rebounds.

Newport Harbor (2-1) returns to the court on Monday when it hosts Orange (1-1) at 7 p.m.

