High School Roundup: Five from CdM girls' tennis advance in CIF Southern Section Individuals tournament

Corona del Mar High girls' tennis had two doubles teams and singles player Janie Marcus advance in the CIF Southern Section Individuals tournament after play Monday at Whittier Narrows Tennis Center.
The teams of seniors Kristina Evloeva and Roxy MacKenzie, as well as sophomores Reece Kenerson and Hannah Jervis, each moved on. Evloeva and MacKenzie, the Surf League champions, had a first-round bye and beat Jasmine Tu and Tatiana Dang of Rosemead 6-0, 6-0 in the second round. They then beat Ashley Liaw and Gretchen Lundberg of Palos Verdes Peninsula Chadwick 6-1, 6-1 in the third round.
Kenerson and Jervis won three matches, each by scores of 6-0, 6-1. They topped Giavanna DiPillo and Franchesca Grandmaison of West Covina South Hills in the first round, before getting past Joana Fang and Alyssa Tann of Baldwin Park Sierra Vista in the second round and Rakel Ang and Katie Kirkendall of San Marino in the third round.
Marcus, a senior and the Surf League singles champion, had a first-round bye. She beat Michelle Tang of El Monte Arroyo 6-0, 6-0 in the second round and outlasted Vini Bautista of Walnut 3-6, 6-2, 10-7 in the third round.
The CdM players each advance to the CIF Southern Section Individuals round of 32 on Nov. 27 at Whittier Narrows, or directly to the round of 16 on Nov. 28 at Seal Beach Tennis Center. The section will release the list of those who need to report to Whittier Narrows on Wednesday.
CdM's Jane Paulsen also competed in singles Monday. Paulsen beat Sophia De La Loza of Whittier La Serna 6-2, 6-0 in the first round before losing to Arianna Audelo of Hacienda Heights Wilson 6-0, 6-2 in the second round.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Estancia 64, Los Angeles Milken 48: Senior guard Mason Richards finished with 24 points in the Eagles’ opener at the El Monte Tournament on Monday.
Jake Covey had 21 points for Estancia (2-0), which resumes tournament play against El Monte Arroyo on Tuesday at 1 p.m.
Long Beach Millikan 60, Fountain Valley 53: The Barons dropped Monday’s opening game at the Cerritos Valley Christian Tournament.
Fountain Valley fell to 3-3.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Yorba Linda 2, Estancia 1: Senior Omar Martinez scored a goal in the Eagles’ season opener on the road Monday.
Victor Jacinto made three saves for Estancia.
