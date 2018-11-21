High School Roundup: Newport Harbor opens boys’ basketball season with blowout win

Junior guard Robbie Spooner made seven three-pointers and finished with 25 points, leading the Newport Harbor High boys’ basketball team to an 81-48 win against Segerstrom in Tuesday night’s season opener at home.
Spooner was two three-pointers shy of tying the Newport Harbor single-game record, which Chance Beauchamp set in 2012.
Sam Barela had 16 points and 11 assists for the Sailors, and Dayne Chalmers added 17 points.
Newport Harbor starts play in the Godinez Grizzly Tournament at Loara High on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m.
Laguna Beach 59, Saddleback Valley Christian 50: Junior guard Brooks Hogenauer had 16 points in the Breakers’ nonleague home game on Tuesday.
Nolan Naess contributed 14 points for Laguna Beach.
The Breakers (2-0) face Capistrano Valley Christian in a Grizzly Tournament opener at Godinez High on Monday at 6:15 p.m.
Estancia 52, El Monte Arroyo 43: Junior guard Jake Covey had 17 points for the Eagles in the quarterfinals of the El Monte Tournament on Tuesday.
Mason Richards had 13 points for Estancia (3-0), which plays Santiago in the semifinals on Wednesday.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Marina 44, Woodbridge 31: Emily Sakamoto had 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead the visiting Vikings in Tuesday’s nonleague game.
Katie Nguyen had seven points, 11 rebounds and six steals, and Kat Robinson added 11 points and three assists.
Marina (4-2) hosts Trabuco Hills on Friday at 5 p.m.
Laguna Beach 60, San Bernardino Public Safety Academy 22: Madilyn Garwal had 11 points, 17 rebounds and six assists for the Breakers, who improved to 6-0 after Monday’s nonleague road game.
Anna Cheng had a team-high 17 points for Laguna Beach. Mia Pitz had 13 points and six assists, and Julia Henry poured in 10 points.
Newport Harbor 43, Orange 26: Natalie Robinson had 13 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals to lead the host Sailors in a nonleague game on Monday.
Genevieve Perry had eight points, seven rebounds and five steals for Newport Harbor (3-1). Willa Rath added six points, five assists, four rebounds and two blocked shots, and Emma Fults chipped in with seven points and seven rebounds.
Newport Harbor resumes action on Monday in the Corona del Mar Tip-off Tournament.
Rancho Alamitos 42, Estancia 28: Queen Ceruti had 20 rebounds in the visiting Eagles’ nonleague game on Monday.
Mackenzie Sanchez had seven points for Estancia (1-4), which will play at Santa Ana Valley on Nov. 29.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Godinez 3, Costa Mesa 0: The host Mustangs lost their first match of the season on Tuesday.
Zach Fletcher made five saves for Costa Mesa (2-1), which hosts Katella on Nov. 28.
