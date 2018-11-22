High School Roundup: Marina wins second straight at boys' basketball tournament in Illinois

Senior forward Jakob Alamudun finished with 18 points, and the Marina High boys’ basketball team earned a 58-52 victory over Freeport of Illinois to improve to 2-0 in the RPS 205 Tip-off Classic on Wednesday in Rockford, Ill.
Marina (2-2) resumes tournament play against Guilford of Illinois on Friday at 1 p.m.
Huntington Beach 64, Segerstrom 60 (OT): Senior guard Nick Saccacio led the visiting Oilers with 21 points in Wednesday’s nonleague game.
Richard Imagawa contributed 12 points for Huntington Beach (2-3), while John Stenlund added 10 points.
Santiago 62, Estancia 46: Junior forward Jake Covey had 19 points for the Eagles in the the El Monte Tournament semifinals on Wednesday.
Estancia (3-1) plays in the third-place game on Saturday at 10 a.m.
