High School Roundup: Marina wins second straight at boys' basketball tournament in Illinois

By Daily Pilot staff
Nov 21, 2018 | 6:50 PM
Marina High's Jakob Alamudun, pictured driving to the basket at Edison on Jan. 5, led the Vikings to a 58-52 win in the RPS 205 Tip-off Classic on Wednesday in Rockford, Ill. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Senior forward Jakob Alamudun finished with 18 points, and the Marina High boys’ basketball team earned a 58-52 victory over Freeport of Illinois to improve to 2-0 in the RPS 205 Tip-off Classic on Wednesday in Rockford, Ill.

Marina (2-2) resumes tournament play against Guilford of Illinois on Friday at 1 p.m.

Huntington Beach 64, Segerstrom 60 (OT): Senior guard Nick Saccacio led the visiting Oilers with 21 points in Wednesday’s nonleague game.

Richard Imagawa contributed 12 points for Huntington Beach (2-3), while John Stenlund added 10 points.

Santiago 62, Estancia 46: Junior forward Jake Covey had 19 points for the Eagles in the the El Monte Tournament semifinals on Wednesday.

Estancia (3-1) plays in the third-place game on Saturday at 10 a.m.

