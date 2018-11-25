High School Roundup: Laguna Beach boys’ cross-country wins CIF State Division IV title

The Laguna Beach High boys’ cross-country team completed a sensational season by winning the Division IV title at the CIF State championship meet on Saturday at Woodward Park in Fresno.
Senior ace Ryan Smithers crossed the finish line in 15 minutes 27.8 seconds to finish as the runner-up, leading the Breakers past San Anselmo Sir Francis Drake by a score of 68-97.
Junior Logan Brooks placed seventh in 15:48.7 to also claim all-state honors in Division IV.
The Breakers also had senior Cal Nielson (17th, 16:08.0), sophomore Mateo Bianchi (18th, 16:10.0), senior Zachary Falkowski (41st, 16:33.7), senior Sebastian Fisher (51st, 16:39.0) and sophomore Will Compton (56th, 16:41.0) receive the start in the championship race.
“When the majority of these guys were freshmen, they had a really good freshman year, and we thought if they stayed healthy that this could possibly be in the cards,” Breakers coach Scott Wittkop said. “It was good to see them mature and grow through it and work so hard to realize that goal. It was pretty satisfying to see them cross the line.”
Laguna Beach captured its first state title since 2009.
Ocean View, which was making its second straight state meet appearance, finished 15th (398 points) in the same race. The Seahawks were led by senior Edwin Montes, who placed 42nd with a time of 16:34.2.
Newport Harbor senior Alexis Garcia (seventh, 15:23.1), who ran in the boys’ Division II race, and Costa Mesa junior Diane Molina (fifth, 17:58.5), who ran in the girls’ Division IV race, also earned all-state accolades.
Corona del Mar sophomore Annabelle Boudreau, the area’s other individual qualifier, clocked in at 18:50.6, which was good for 16th in the girls’ Division III race.
Fountain Valley’s girls placed eighth (263 points) in Division I. The Barons were making their first appearance at the state meet since 2007. Senior Ashley Faller led Fountain Valley, placing 30th with a time of 18:35.1.
Laguna Beach’s girls also took eighth (260 points) in Division IV. The Breakers were led by sophomore Jessie Rose, who finished 32nd in 19:15.0.
